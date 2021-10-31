Whangārei's Countdown Regent supermarket expands seven years after being built

Countdown Regent, in Whangārei, is expanding by almost 20 per cent. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei's Countdown Regent supermarket is being expanded, increasing its size by almost 20 per cent.

Countdown Regent was built in 2014, and at that time Matt Grainger, Countdown's director of format, network development and property, said room had been allowed for an expansion, and that's now well under way.

The expansion fronts Kamo Rd and while earthworks have been ongoing for several months, it this week moved to the next stage with the erection of the concrete panels for the walls.

''We're currently expanding our Countdown Regent store so that we can provide our local customers with a wider range of products, a new online order pick-up facility and increased home delivery capacity,'' Grainger said.

The expansion will see the store grow from 3105sq m to 3665sq m and also undergo an upgrade and refresh, with improved produce, delicatessen and bakery areas, and a new health and wellbeing section with an expanded range of organic and gluten-free products on offer.

A crane lifts a concrete panel in place this week for the Countdown Regent expansion. Photo / Michael Cunningham

''When we built Countdown Regent, we allowed room for an expansion and we're excited to now have this under way and look forward to seeing what our customers think when the expansion is completed in mid-2022," Grainger said.

Countdown Regent opened in 2014, on the site of a Mitre 10, with an estimated cost of up to $18 million.

It is directly opposite a major competitor in Regent New World.