Northland riding lucky Lotto wave in 2021

Northland is having a run of Lotto luck in 2021, with a Powerball First Division winner, two Lotto First Division winners and 26 Lotto Second Division winners so far this year.

Northland is having a run of Lotto luck in 2021, with a Powerball First Division winner, two Lotto First Division winners and 26 Lotto Second Division winners so far this year.

Northland is on a Lotto winning streak with a Powerball First Division winner, two Lotto First Division winners and 26 Lotto Second Division winners already this year.

Twelve of the Second Division wins have been in the past two months - an unprecedented winning run for the region - including three in one draw.

Figures released by Lotto NZ up until the end of May show just how lucky the region's Lotto players have been so far in 2021.

One lucky Northland player won big with Powerball First Division in March, taking home a $4.25 million prize. The winning ticket was bought online at MyLotto.

Two Northland players have won Lotto First Division prizes so far this year - a MyLotto player from Whangārei won $333,333 with Lotto First Division in March and Corner Cardz N Magz in Whangārei sold a $250,000 Lotto First Division winning ticket in April.

A total of 26 Lotto Second Division prizes have been won in Northland so far this year – including two lucky players who also took home a win with Powerball Second Division.

A Lotto spokesperson said it was an amazing run of wins.

Waipapa Dairy has had a particular run of luck, selling three Lotto Second Division winning tickets in 2021 to date.

Northland Second Division wins in 2021:

Date, prize, store:

January 2 - $15,772, New World Kerikeri.

January 9 - $22,009, Kamo Lotto.

January 20 - $13,334, MyLotto.

February 6 - $39,788, Pak'nSave Kaitaia.

February 6 - $39,788, Waipapa Dairy.

February 10 - $25,173, Hammer Hardware Kawakawa.

February 13 - $18,968, Corner Cardz N Magz, Whangārei.

February 20 - $16,009, Ngunguru Food Mart.

February 20 - $16,009, MyLotto.

February 24 - $19,651, Four Square Kaiwaka.

February 27 - $19,947, Four Square Kaiwaka.

February 27 - $19,947, Kaeo Four Square.

March 3 - $25,128, MyLotto.

March 10 - $26,242, Countdown Regent, Whangārei.

April 10 - $22,988, Waipapa Dairy.

April 17 - $19,668, Waipapa Dairy.

April 21 - $17,801, Corner Cardz N Magz, Whangārei.

April 21 - $22,789, MyLotto (Plus Powerball).

April 24 - $36,649, Pak'nSave Whangārei.

May 5 - $57,949, Four Square Fosters, Whangārei.

May 8 - $16,948, Countdown Paihia Central.

May 15 - $18,637, Pak'nSave Whangārei.

May 15 - $18,637, Tony's Stationery & Lotto, Maungaturoto.

May 15 - $33,457, Countdown Tikipunga (Plus Powerball).

May 19 - $17,892, Waipū Lotto & Post.

May 29 - $30,420, New World Kerikeri.

As well, five Instant Kiwi top prizes have been won in Northland so far this year.