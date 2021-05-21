Northland news in brief: Teen to stand trial over alleged murder; and more Lotto luck

Police at the property in Snowdon Ave, Moerewa where a teenager was allegedly murdered last June.

Teen to stand trial over alleged murder

An 18-year-old Kawakawa man, charged with the murder of another teen at a Moerewa party, has been found fit to plead.

Krillan Koni Brown, also aged 18, was fatally stabbed at a party on Snowden Ave, Moerewa, on June 7, last year.

The case of the man charged with his murder was heard in the High Court at Whangārei on Thursday, where it was revealed he had been found fit to plead. The man has pleaded not guilty to murder and assaulting a female at the Snowdon Ave address.

The man, who has name suppression, will stand trial in the High Court at Whangārei on July 12.

Lotto luck at Waipū

A Lotto ticket sold in Northland was among 10 that each won almost $18,000 with Lotto Second Division on Wednesday. The ticket, sold at Waipū Lotto & Post, earned its holder $17,892. It's the tenth Lotto Second Division winner sold in Northland in just over a month.

Arrests over attack on elderly woman

Two women have been arrested by Whangārei police over a robbery that left an elderly Tikipunga resident with severe bruises to her face.

The women, aged 20 and 27, have been charged with aggravated robbery and will appear in the Whangārei District Court today.

The woman, in her 80s, was driving into the entrance of a property in Tikipunga when a white station wagon overtook her and stopped suddenly at about 9.50pm.

Acting detective sergeant Steve Anderson said the passenger of that vehicle got out and approached the victim's car, unlocked it through the window and assaulted her before fleeing with her handbag.

The woman was taken to hospital with facial injuries.

Police were grateful for the help from the public.

Group spotlights Gaza conflict

The Palestine Solidarity Network Whangārei is holding a ''dialogue space'' and stall in Water St opposite the Growers' Market from 7.30am today. The group will be collecting signatures calling for New Zealand Government action against current events in Gaza, as well as collecting donations for the Gaza Human Rights Centre whose offices were destroyed this week by an Israeli missile. At 9am the group will lead a march to the Labour Party office on Bank St. Spokesman Tim Howard said the event was going ahead despite Friday's ceasefire because the causes of the conflict, and its effects, still needed to be addressed.

Aid in Budget for Treaty Grounds

Budget 2021 included $3.6 million for the Treaty Grounds to help offset the effects of Covid-19 and the drop in international visitors. The Waitangi National Trust traditionally receives no Government funding, relying instead on entry fees.

Crash driver flees

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash in Kawakawa on Monday but the driver fled before police had a chance to talk to him. The accident occurred about 9.20pm on Neumann St, a section of State Highway 11 near the bowling club. The vehicle came to rest in a ditch. Witnesses said the driver walked away unhurt. It is understood police had been looking for the vehicle for some time.

Garden contractor a winner

A Moerewa man has won this year's Green Acres Franchise Award, just beating another Northlander to the top spot. Ben Coates, of Lawn and Garden Moerewa, was named Franchisee of the Year, just ahead of Paul Lafotanoa of Waipapa and Ian McKenzie from Kapiti. Lafotanoa was an advertising sales rep for the Northern Advocate before he switched to mowing in 2019. Stephan and Christelle Gill from Mangonui took out the Health and Safety Hero Award and the Rookie of the Year Award, despite only buying their business last year. Coates, who placed third last year, spends his free time volunteering with Bay of Islands Animal Rescue. This year's awards were hosted by comedian and mental health campaigner Mike King.