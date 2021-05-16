Northland news in brief: Nadia Reid opens tour in Whangārei; and more Lotto success

Nadia Reid plays at Capitaine Bougainville Theatre at Forum North, Whangārei, on Friday.

Nadia Reid playing this week

Acclaimed Kiwi singer/songwriter Nadia Reid starts her national Opera House and Theatre Tour on Friday in Whangārei, at Capitaine Bougainville Theatre. Reid told the Northern Advocate she felt lucky to be living in a country that wasn't in the constant grip of lockdowns so she was able to play to live audiences and fans could get out to gigs.

While this is Reid's first Whangārei show, her last Northland performance was at the Waimate North Woolshed during the Bay of Islands' Upsurge Festival in April 2019. Reid will be performing songs from her back catalogue - including last album Out of My Province - as well as some new songs on this tour. She also spent the past year writing new songs and is well down the track towards a fourth album, which will take shape after the tour finishes.

Tickets are on sale at eventfinda.co.nz and further tour information is at BanishedMusic.com.

More Lotto success

Three tickets sold in Northland have won Lotto Second Division, with one also taking out the Powerball Second Division prize.

Thirteen tickets nationally each won $18,637 with Lotto Second Division on Saturday, including tickets sold at Countdown Tikipunga, Whangārei Pak'nSave and Tony's Stationery & Lotto, in Maungaturoto.

As well, the Countdown Tikipunga ticket also won Powerball, taking the winning total to $33,457.

The winning Lotto numbers were 6, 8, 17, 25, 26 and 31 with the bonus number 15 and Powerball number 7. The winning Strike numbers were 31, 17, 6 and 8.

Nine Lotto Second division winners have been sold in Northland in the past five weeks.

Elderly woman assaulted, robbed

Police are investigating after an elderly Whangārei woman was beaten and robbed outside her retirement village on the evening of May 13.

The woman was returning home from dinner at the Town Basin.

She was putting her pin number into the keypad to open the gate outside the Palms Lifestyle retirement village in Tikipunga when she was approached by a woman.

The woman asked her to roll down the window and when she did, punched her in the face three times and took her handbag and mobile phone, her daughter said.

The elderly woman suffered a large black eye and bruises to her face.

Water supply feedback sought

Far North District Council is asking for public feedback on a new Treated Water Supply Bylaw.

The bylaw applies to the eight water schemes managed by the council. These supply homes and businesses at Kaikohe-Ngawha, Kaitāia, Kawakawa-Moerewa, Kerikeri-Waipapa, Ōkaihau, Opononi-Ōmāpere, Paihia-Opua-Waitangi, and Rawene-Omanaia.

The new draft bylaw was approved by the council's Strategy and Policy Committee for public consultation. It reaffirms most of the conditions for the supply and use of treated water contained in the current bylaw. This includes defining the point of water supply to customers and where council responsibilities for supply end; council obligations over supply interruptions during maintenance or emergencies; council powers to apply water restrictions; and the use of water meters to ensure fair and accurate billing. Submissions can made using an online survey form at www.fndc.govt.nz/waterbylaw2021, by emailing submissions@fndc.govt.nz, delivering submissions in person at any Council Service Centre or Far North Library, or by posting it to: Strategy Development Team, Far North District Council, Private Bag 752, Kaikohe 0440.

Business advice session

Business funding, advice and support is available at an information session in Kerikeri on May 18.

The business support roadshow is hosted by Connected.govt.nz to help connect business owners with government and regional support in Northland. Participants can find out about the latest free funding, training, employment and business support resources available.

The workshop is at Biz Space, 3 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri from 11am to 12.30pm.

Email connected_roadshow@msd.govt.nz to register your interest or for more information.