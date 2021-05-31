Northland news in brief: Internationally acclaimed pianist to play; and yet another Lotto win

Internationally acclaimed pianist Stephen De Pledge is playing in Whangārei this month.

Pianist gives masterclasses

Whangārei Music Society is bringing internationally acclaimed pianist Stephen De Pledge to the city this month. De Pledge, a New Zealander, has performed as a soloist, and with orchestras all over the world, will perform in concert at the Old Library Building from 7pm on June 12. He will hold masterclasses at the Old Library from 1pm to 4pm that same day. He has recently taken up the position of senior piano teacher at the University of Auckland. More information and tickets can be found at whangareimusic.org.nz.

Fleeing youths caught

A police helicopter and dog unit helped apprehend an adult and five youths who crashed a stolen car in Mangawhai yesterday afternoon. Police were responding to reports about a car driving dangerously when they discovered the vehicle was stolen. The group crashed the car on the corner of Te Arai Point Rd and Mangawhai Rd before fleeing on foot. However, the quick actions of police saw all six people taken into custody. A police spokesman said follow-up action will be taken.

Kerikeri Lotto winner

A ticket sold in Northland was among 10 nationally that each won more than $30,000 with Lotto Second division on Saturday night. The ticket, sold at Kerikeri New World, won its holder $30,420. The winning Lotto numbers were 2, 10, 16, 31, 35 and 38, with the bonus number 40 and Powerball number 5. It is at least the 11th Lotto Second Division win in Northland in the past two months.

Water storage work begins

The Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust will start work on a new water storage facility in Kaipara tomorrow. The Redhill Reservoir, near Glinks Gully, is the first in a larger water storage scheme planned for Kaipara. The trust has been given nearly $70 million from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) to build water storage facilities for commercial use and sign up two water companies to undertake a commercial shareholding arrangement with territorial authorities in the Far North and Kaipara districts.

Lake clear of algal bloom

The Karikari Peninsula's Lake Rotopotaka (Coca Cola Lake), which was recently declared as contaminated with an algal bloom, is once again fit for swimming. The public is asked to comply with the guidelines on the signs to ensure it stays that way. The latest sampling showed a cyanobacteria level of 0.34mm3/L, well inside the maximum permissible level for recreational use of 0.5mm3/L.

Petition seeks limit on tobacco sales

The Cancer Society presented its petition in support of Smokefree 2025 to Parliament yesterday, saying New Zealand must act now to prevent future generations from being killed for profit by the tobacco industry. The Cancer Society chose World No Tobacco Day to present the petition asking for a significant reduction in the number of retailers able to sell tobacco. This is one of the measures included in the Government's Proposed Smokefree Action Plan. The petition, which was signed by nearly 8000 New Zealanders, including Northlanders, was presented to Labour MP Dr Liz Craig in Invercargill. Dr Craig is a former medical practitioner and public health expert and chairwoman of the Health Select Committee.