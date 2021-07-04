Northland news in brief: Northlander's $1m Lotto win; plane tips over on landing

Big Lotto win

A lucky Northlander will star the month on a high after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in Saturday's live draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Another two Northlanders also got lucky with Lotto Second Division, winning $17,251 with tickets bought at Whangārei's Countdown Regent and MyLotto.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the winning stores should write their name on the back and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Two injured when plane tips

Two people injured in a plane crash in Dargaville on Saturday were not members of the Dargaville Aero Club.

One person was seriously hurt and another received moderate injuries when the two-seater RV tipped over on landing around 12.15pm at the Dargaville Aerodrome, 57km west of Whangārei.

No new information had been made available.

100 'sites of interest' on trail

Earthwork consents for the Kaihu Valley Trail are likely to come through in October. The Kaipara District Council is talking to the community on the latest developments.

The archaeology assessment has highlighted 100 sites of interest along the 40km walking and biking track from Dargaville to Donnellys Crossing, which will form part of the ancient kauri trail that extends from Omapere to Maungaturoto.

An information evening is planned for the Mamaranui Bowling Club from 5pm to 7pm on July 22 and on July 29 at the same time at the Dargaville Town Hall.

Questions and comments can be sent to kaihutrail@kaipara.govt.nz or call Amanda Bennett at KDC on 09 4391206.

Dam info

An information session this Thursday

will outline plans for an extension of a reservoir under construction on Redhill Rd in Te Kopuru.

It will involve construction of earthen bunds about 12m high to store more than 3 million cu m of water.

The Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust plans to lodge consents shortly with the Northland Regional Council and the Kaipara District Council.

The information session will run from 6pm to 7pm at Southern Rugby Club, 1035 Pouto Rd, Te Kopuru.

Yoga in the dark

A dark yoga class is planned as part of the Northern Lights Festival in Tutukaka tonight.

Those taking part have been urged to wear white or bright colours so they react to the blacklights.

The theme is Embodied Flow - a style of yoga that mixes up vinyasa flow and ecstatic dance.

The event will run from 5.30pm to 7pm on Marina Rd in Tutukaka.