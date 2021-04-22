Whangārei's Bupa Merrivale Care Home holds Anzac Day event to honour fallen

Ian McDonald, a WWII vet, with police Inspector, and former army captain Alan Symonds at the Bupa Merrivale Care Home's Anzac Day commemoration event yesterday in Springs Flat. Photos / Tania Whyte

Ian McDonald, a WWII vet, with police Inspector, and former army captain Alan Symonds at the Bupa Merrivale Care Home's Anzac Day commemoration event yesterday in Springs Flat. Photos / Tania Whyte

Bupa Merrivale Care Home staff member and Mike Ogle with grandsons Benjamin, 7, and Casey, 9, Ogle.

Bupa Merrivale Care Home resident Nancy Ross wears her husbands medals from WWII. Tom Ross was a Spitfire fighter pilot.

Resident James Cheshire lights a remembrance candle at Kamo's Bupa Merrivale Care Home.

By Mike Dinsdale

The staff and residents at Whangārei's Bupa Merrivale Care Home will never forget the sacrifices of our armed services.

Unfortunately many of the elderly residents can't get to Anzac Day commemoration events to show their support, so instead have their own commemoration event ahead of Anzac Day.

Yesterday the staff and residents of the Kamo home put on a commemoration to make anybody proud as they said: 'We will not forget''.

Merrivale Care Home and Village manager Katrina Symonds said Anzac Day was a big occasion for the residents, but unfortunately many were not able to go to Whangārei's many commemoration events on the big day.

''It's now a big annual event for us and the residents and staff really enjoy the camaraderie and togetherness it brings. It's become a really big event and staff bring their families along too.''

She said the event was held at a time that was suitable for the residents who were determined to honour those who have served their country. The residents always enjoyed having youngsters come along for the event.

Merrivale staff member Mike Ogle took his grandsons Benjamin, 7, and Casey, 9, Ogle along and he said it was important that the youngsters continued the tradition of honouring the fallen on Anzac Day.

Mike wore the medals his Pop Thomas Hirons earned for serving in World War I and World War II while Casey wore some of his WWII medals.

''I told them about Pop and where he served. He was half blind when he signed up for WWII so they made him a mess sergeant. One of his jobs was to guard the water supply for Whangārei - a half blind man in charge of protecting our water supply.''

Mike said young people needed to know what their forefather had gone through and the sacrifices they had made.

The largest event will be in Whangārei where thousands are expected at the Cenotaph in Laurie Hall Park, where the dawn service starts at 6.05am. The theme of this year's Anzac Day is Women in Service.

Kaipara Anzac Day Events:

Matakohe - 10.30am, Fall In at Matakohe War Memorial Hall, Parade to the RSA Flagstaff, WWI Memorial, WWII Memorial. And 11.15am, Civic Service in the Volunteers Hall, the Kauri Museum.