Northlanders back to the memorials for Anzac Day on Sunday

Whangārei servicewomen, Elaine Court (Air Force), Linda O'Leary (Navy), Kaycee Henry (Army), Mae Henry, (Army), Echo Lillicrapp (WRAC) and Colleen Towgood (Air Force) ahead of Anzac Day.

By Mike Dinsdale

It's back to the memorials around Northland to commemorate Anzac Day on Sunday after the Covid-19 lockdown saw last year's events cancelled.

Because of the Covid-19 virus lockdown, the RSA cancelled Anzac Day commemorations around the country in 2020. With older people particularly at risk from the virus - and many of them expected at Anzac Day events - services were called off.

But on Sunday thousands will flock to the memorials around Northland to honour those who have served their country.

The largest event will be in Whangārei where thousands are expected at the Cenotaph in Laurie Hall Park.

The theme of this year's Anzac Day is Women in Service and Holly Taylor, who organised this year's events for the Whangārei RSA, said this will be the first parade from the RSA's new home in Hannah St.

''And after last year's Stand at Dawn we look forward to being able to stand proud during our ceremony to remember the fallen,'' she said.

The parade will form up at 5.30am on Hannah St and will make its way to Laurie Hall Park at 5.45am for the service to start at 6.05am.

Mae Henry, an Army member, said it was awesome women in service were front and centre on Anzac Day this year.

''We are finally coming to the forefront. We are just as important as the men.''

Mae was on Groote Eylandt off Australia for last Anzac Day and was pleased to be 'back to normal' at Laurie Hall on Sunday.

Kaycee Henry thought it was choice to have Women in Service as the theme this year.

Covid-19 lockdown saw Whangārei Cenotaph deserted and Northlanders Standing at Dawn in driveways to commemorate last Anzac Day. It's back to the Cenotaph and other memorials for Anzac Day on Sunday.

Anzac Day events

Whangārei:

Whangārei RSA - Fall in 5.30am outside RSA on Hannah St, then Dawn Service at Laurie Hall Park at 6.05pm.

Ngunguru/Tutukaka - Ngunguru memorial, 6.15am.

Hukerenui - Monument Rd, Tapuhi, 9am.

Maungatapere - Maungatapere Hall, 9am.

Motatau - Takapuna Cemetery, 10am.

Glenbervie - Pehiaweri Marae, 10am.

Maunu - RSA Lawn Cemetery at Maunu Cemetery, 10am.

Kamo - Kamo Memorial Hall, 10am.

Takahiwai - Takahiwai Marae, 10am.

Whananaki North - Whananaki School, 10,30am.

Hikurangi - Hikurangi School, 10.30am.

Maungakaramea - Maungakaramea Sports Hall, 11am.

Waipū - Waipū Monument - 11am.

Far North

Broadwood - No service this year.

Herekino – Herekino Memorial Hall, 10.30am.

Horeke – Cenotaph, 6am.

Houhora – Cenotaph, Pukenui, 11am.

Kaikohe – Assemble 5.45am at New World Carpark, fall in at 6am, march at 6.15am to

Kaikohe Memorial Hall.

Kaitaia – Muster 5.45am at Kaitaia RSA, Dawn Service 6am and civic service at Te Ahu 11am.

Kawakawa – Assemble at Cenotaph 5.45am, Dawn parade, 6am. Civil parade 8.45am at the museum.

Kerikeri – Dawn Service at 5.45am at the Domain by library. Civic service at 11.30am by The Plough Feather.

Mangonui – Memorial area, Waterfront Drive, 11am.

Okaihau – Okaihau College, 11am.

Opononi – 5am shot of tot then community service Opononi Memorial Hall 11am.

Otaua – Service at 5.15am.

Paihia – Assemble at the clubrooms at 5.30am. Fall in club carpark 6am and march to memorial for 6.20am service alongside Canterbury Propeller Memorial.

Rawene – Community Service at Cemetery 9am.

Russell – Dawn Service at Russell Cenotaph, 6.30 am, service at Long Beach Road Cemetery, 9am and service at Russell Cenotaph 11am.

Te Kao – Civic service at Potahi Marae, 11am.

Waima – Service at 8am.

Waiotemarama – Wreath laying service only, 2pm.

Whangaroa – Dawn service 6am at Memorial Hall. Muster at RSA rooms 9.45am and service at Memorial Hall, 10am.

Whirinaki – Dawn Parade, Whirinaki Cenotaph, 6am.

* Kaipara events will be listed tomorrow.