Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Whangārei waterfront development hits milestone with first house sites

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

The first stage of Port Nikau's residential development is being launched, with all the streets carrying marine-themed names.

The first stage of Port Nikau's residential development is being launched, with all the streets carrying marine-themed names.

Whangārei’s newest waterfront development has reached a significant milestone, with Port Nikau marketing its first house sites for under $400,000.

The 100ha development around the former Whangārei port will eventually house 1200 dwellings, along with a marine precinct and town centre.

Port Nikau is backed by Northland business stalwarts Tony

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save