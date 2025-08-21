A significant amount of work has already gone into the development, including a growing commercial zone, a restaurant and headquarters in the former Tide Gauge building, and new marina and superyacht marina.

Tony Davies-Colley said the marine precinct will be a significant part of the appeal of Port Nikau, as there will always be activity for residents to watch.

The marine theme is reflected through new street names on the site, such as Windward Way.

Tony Davies-Colley said the modern development with medium density-housing - ranging from stand-alone homes to terraces and apartments - has not really happened in Whangārei before.

But he believed the urban design will have appeal.

Tony and Clare Davies-Colley from DC Group say people who have watched Port Nikau develop are excited to learn about this next stage. Photo / Denise Piper

“It is close to the city centre with good cycling and walking trails and parks, and it has connection to Whangārei Harbour, which is an under-utilised asset in Whangārei.”

High interest in the project was reflected at a recent NorthChamber Business After 5 talk.

The free event for NorthChamber members was oversubscribed by at least 35 people and will be repeated later in the month for those wanting to hear a development update.

Many people who have watched the development over the years, including those who have been involved with the project, are interested in how it is progressing, Clare Davies-Colley said.

“I think there is interest from people who have watched the area grow and change, and people who have worked in the area or have a long association with the port.”

The marine precinct and close connection to Whangarei Harbour are some of Port Nikau's selling points, say the Davies-Colleys.

Title is yet to be issued for the sites but inquiries are being accepted, with a few already marked “sold”.

The freehold sections are being marketed at under $400,000: ranging from $350,000 for the smaller 248sq m lots, to $390,000 for the larger sites over 400sq m.

Clare Davies-Colley said the sections have covenants to help protect buyers’ investments.

Three pre-approved house plans have been developed with architects Construkt, to help streamline the building and consenting process, she said.

A range of builders are also offering house and land packages from $850,000.

With the development so close to the water, climate change and sea level rise have been accounted for, Tony Davies-Colley said.

The homes will sit at least 3.88m above high tide, far higher than the worst-case scenario of 1.7m sea level rise within 100 years, he said.

Flooding from heavy rain is not a high risk because rainwater can easily drain into the surrounding harbour.

The site is even protected from potential tsunami waves by the likes of Limestone Island, Tony Davies-Colley said.

“The worst case was the tsunami which destroyed Tutukākā Marina [in 2022]. We didn’t feel a roll because of the shape of Whangārei Harbour.”

As well as the ongoing release of residential sites, Port Nikau will soon include showrooms, with the town centre and waterfront apartments to come at a later stage.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.