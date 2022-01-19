Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Tutukaka Harbour's shape makes it a tsunami amplifier, expert says

4 minutes to read
Dive contractors work to salvage a damaged boat at Tutukaka Marina on Wednesday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Dive contractors work to salvage a damaged boat at Tutukaka Marina on Wednesday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By
Peter de Graaf

Reporter

Tutukaka Harbour's unique shape is the reason it's so vulnerable to tsunami surges, experts say.

Waves triggered by Saturday night's eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano were felt around the Pacific but the only

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.