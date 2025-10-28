Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Whangārei Town Basin site once pegged for $60m hotel hits the market

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

The site at 22 Carruth St in Whangārei's Town Basin has plenty of development opportunity, including three road frontages and potential to build up to 21m high.

The site at 22 Carruth St in Whangārei's Town Basin has plenty of development opportunity, including three road frontages and potential to build up to 21m high.

An empty site in Whangārei’s Town Basin, once pegged as the spot for a $60 million hotel development, is for sale.

The 2600sq m Carruth St site opposite Pak’nSave is being sold as a pivotal CBD location, with road frontage on Carruth, Dent and Reyburn streets.

The land has been

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save