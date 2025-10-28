The site at 22 Carruth St in Whangārei's Town Basin has plenty of development opportunity, including three road frontages and potential to build up to 21m high.

Whangārei Town Basin site once pegged for $60m hotel hits the market

The site at 22 Carruth St in Whangārei's Town Basin has plenty of development opportunity, including three road frontages and potential to build up to 21m high.

An empty site in Whangārei’s Town Basin, once pegged as the spot for a $60 million hotel development, is for sale.

The 2600sq m Carruth St site opposite Pak’nSave is being sold as a pivotal CBD location, with road frontage on Carruth, Dent and Reyburn streets.

The land has been used as a carpark since 2018, when Whangārei District Council first leased the site to ease Town Basin parking pressure, including while the Hundertwasser Art Centre was built.

In June, the council decided it could not afford to continue paying the lease, with the carpark closing at the end of August. The lease was previously reported as $174,000 a year, including GST.

In 2021, landowner Sid Anderson backed a $60m six-storey hotel, retail and office mixed-use development on the high-profile site.