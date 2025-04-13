Georgia, (7), and Sofia, (10), try their hands at some carving. Photo / Brodie Stone

Saturday’s event had plenty to see and do for attendees.

Dance workshops were in full swing, and a walking performance of Alice in Wonderland kept punters on their toes as the White Rabbit led His and Her Majesty through the fray.

Children of all ages enjoyed the range of activity options from badge-making and an obstacle course, to rock painting and more.

Two pottery wheels were on hand for kids and grown-ups looking to give it their best shot with the guidance of passionate volunteers from the Quarry Arts Centre.

Joel Drysdale, (9), gives pottery a go with Quarry Arts Centre expert, Jo Brooks. Photo / Brodie Stone

There were kites, bubbles, and puppets all around as well as a range of local vendors showing off their wares.

From carefully crafted, whimsical jewellery boxes to long-running ArtBeat vendor Jinga’s colourful tie-dye wares, there was something for everyone.

Roberts said that while Saturday was aimed at getting people involved in all Whangārei’s arts and culture scene had to offer, the whole month would be full of opportunities.

People in nearby cafes watched on and passers by stopped to observe the Whangārei City Morris Dancers doing their thing. Photo / Brodie Stone

“I think people just love to get creative, and it’s an opportunity for them to come down and get creative without having to kind of organise it.”

Work on this year’s event started in August last year with networking and creating collaborations within the community.

Falun Dafa perform the expertly crafted 'Dragon Dance' to the delight of children watching. Photo / Brodie Stone

Roberts said Creative Northland worked hard to fundraise to cover the huge list of events on offer this month, running raffles and car boot sales among other activities.

Part of their yearly operational funding from Whangārei District Council and Foundation North went toward the event and a range of sponsors came on board.

Roberts said if the events could get more people involved in arts, culture and heritage on a long-term basis, then they have met their goal.

ArtBeat continues until April 30, including plenty of options to entertain the kids over the school holidays. To see what’s on, head to the Creative Northland website.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.











