Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

ArtBeat 2025: Month of events celebrates arts, culture and heritage in Whangārei

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Joel Drysdale, (9), tries his hand with the help of Jo Brooks from the Quarry Arts Centre, inset, during the ArtBeat Carnival Day. Photos / Brodie Stone, HugoMediaHouse

Joel Drysdale, (9), tries his hand with the help of Jo Brooks from the Quarry Arts Centre, inset, during the ArtBeat Carnival Day. Photos / Brodie Stone, HugoMediaHouse

The Whangārei Town Basin became a haven of creativity and artistic expression for the ArtBeat Carnival Day on Saturday.

In its 28th year, the region’s leading arts, culture, and heritage event has taken on a new form, with a month of events on offer.

Creative Northland events organiser Jo Roberts said half of attendees at last year’s ArtBeat reported they had never been before.

The purpose of running the event throughout April was to get more people involved in arts and culture long-term.

“On reflection over the last few years that we ran it, we didn’t think doing a one-day event was quite meeting that goal.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Georgia, (7), and Sofia, (10), try their hands at some carving. Photo / Brodie Stone
Georgia, (7), and Sofia, (10), try their hands at some carving. Photo / Brodie Stone

Saturday’s event had plenty to see and do for attendees.

Dance workshops were in full swing, and a walking performance of Alice in Wonderland kept punters on their toes as the White Rabbit led His and Her Majesty through the fray.

Children of all ages enjoyed the range of activity options from badge-making and an obstacle course, to rock painting and more.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Two pottery wheels were on hand for kids and grown-ups looking to give it their best shot with the guidance of passionate volunteers from the Quarry Arts Centre.

Joel Drysdale, (9), gives pottery a go with Quarry Arts Centre expert, Jo Brooks. Photo / Brodie Stone
Joel Drysdale, (9), gives pottery a go with Quarry Arts Centre expert, Jo Brooks. Photo / Brodie Stone

There were kites, bubbles, and puppets all around as well as a range of local vendors showing off their wares.

From carefully crafted, whimsical jewellery boxes to long-running ArtBeat vendor Jinga’s colourful tie-dye wares, there was something for everyone.

Roberts said that while Saturday was aimed at getting people involved in all Whangārei’s arts and culture scene had to offer, the whole month would be full of opportunities.

People in nearby cafes watched on and passers by stopped to observe the Whangārei City Morris Dancers doing their thing. Photo / Brodie Stone
People in nearby cafes watched on and passers by stopped to observe the Whangārei City Morris Dancers doing their thing. Photo / Brodie Stone

“I think people just love to get creative, and it’s an opportunity for them to come down and get creative without having to kind of organise it.”

Work on this year’s event started in August last year with networking and creating collaborations within the community.

Falun Dafa perform the expertly crafted 'Dragon Dance' to the delight of children watching. Photo / Brodie Stone
Falun Dafa perform the expertly crafted 'Dragon Dance' to the delight of children watching. Photo / Brodie Stone

Roberts said Creative Northland worked hard to fundraise to cover the huge list of events on offer this month, running raffles and car boot sales among other activities.

Part of their yearly operational funding from Whangārei District Council and Foundation North went toward the event and a range of sponsors came on board.

Roberts said if the events could get more people involved in arts, culture and heritage on a long-term basis, then they have met their goal.

ArtBeat continues until April 30, including plenty of options to entertain the kids over the school holidays. To see what’s on, head to the Creative Northland website.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.




Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate