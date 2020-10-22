Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Whangārei's Canopy Bridge carpark closes to make way for $6.6m park, Carruth St carpark cheaper

5 minutes to read

About 220 carparks will no longer be available to Whangārei commuters and shoppers at the Canopy Bridge carpark after the site was closed on Monday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By:

Multimedia reporter, Northern Advocate

Whangārei commuters will be changing their morning routines now the about 220-park Canopy Bridge carpark is closed.

The site, which was closed by the Whangārei District Council (WDC) on Monday, will make way for a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.