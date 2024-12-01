Whangārei security guard Sharon Edwards says decorating The Strand is a simple way to give back. Photo / Karina Cooper
A stark Whangārei shopping centre is undergoing a festive makeover thanks to one woman’s determination.
Security guard Sharon Edwards, 64, wants to make the once-lively Strand sing with Christmas cheer.
She will spend four days draping industrial-sized tinsel on the railings and the walls, lugging Christmas trees around before dressing them in decorations, and hopefully returning the hanging Santa to his original spot from many years ago.