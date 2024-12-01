Whangārei security guard Sharon Edwards, pictured on her first day decorating The Strand. Photo / Karina Cooper

This year, she has a few helping hands; last year and her first, she worked solo, which took her a month.

Inspiration struck Edwards, a self-confessed fan of the festive season, when a few lit-up Christmas trees comprised the total extent of The Strand’s decorations.

“I asked where the decorations were,” she said.

Edwards was directed to the centre’s top floor, where she found a jumble of festive adornments from Christmases past.

Her manager at Northern Districts Security gave her the green light and away she went.

“I just wanted to make it look amazing,” Edwards said.

Whangārei security guard Sharon Edwards with the decorations she lugged from upstairs at The Strand. Photo / Karina Cooper

She took a tree to each business in the shopping centre and said: “If you decorate it, you can have it.”

Then, once all the baubles were in place, Edwards flicked on the Christmas music as the icing on the cake.

She will be doing the same this year.

Edwards said the reward was in seeing children excitedly clambering under the tree to look at the wrapped presents.

“It fills my cup.”

She said hardship prevented many from experiencing Christmas traditions like presents or decorations, so this was a small way to fill that void.

“I do what I can.”

Do you know any Northlanders helping to spread cheer this festive season? We would love to hear from you as part of our Christmas Angels series. Please email karina.cooper@nzme.co.nz.