Madison Macmillan, a pupil at St Francis Xavier Catholic School in Whangārei has been named this year's Fred Hollows NZ Junior Ambassador.

An 11-year-old Whangārei school pupil, who had her first book published when she was just 7, is this year's Fred Hollows NZ Junior Ambassador.

Madison Macmillan, who attends St Francis Xavier Catholic School, spends time at home writing and donating proceeds from the many books she has sold to charity.

So far she has donated more than $1200 to the Northland Rescue Helicopter Service.

Madison has been fundraising since before she started school and as well as being a Chopper ambassador she has voiced numerous radio ads and fronted many Facebook and YouTube interviews with pilots and intensive care paramedics.

Madison was proud to have received the award and said she enjoyed doing her charity work.

"I enjoy working with charities to help them keep doing what they are doing. If it was not for the donations and support of everybody these charities would not be able to change lives and save lives,'' she said.

"I was pretty embarrassed receiving the award at first but now it has sunk in and I am very proud.

"It is a privilege to be helping these charities and working with lots of different and inspiring people and I hope to keep helping out."

The Fred Hollows Humanity Awards, now in their fourth year in New Zealand, are inspired by legendary New Zealander and founder of The Fred Hollows Foundation NZ, the late Professor Fred Hollows.

The awards recognise young New Zealanders who strive to make the world around them better and embody the values of compassion, integrity, and kindness.

Madison Macmillan with her children's book The Good Baby and the Bad Hippo when she was 7. Madison is the 2022 Fred Hollows NZ Junior Ambassador.

Saint Francis Xavier Catholic School deputy head Jennie Dean, who nominated Madison for the award, said Madison portrays kindness, support, and big picture future thinking.

''Madison encourages and supports her friends and her teachers every day. Her leadership at school is one we admire."

The Fred Hollows Foundation NZ chief executive Dr Audrey Aumua said the Humanity Awards give the opportunity to celebrate young students, like Madison, who are walking in the footsteps of the late Professor Fred Hollows.

''They are the Fred's of the future," Aumua said

Madison was presented with her award last week and congratulated by the foundation's supporter Rhys Mathewson. Madison will also extend her good work by directing $5000 to a Pacific Programme run by the foundation, thanks to charity partner Specsavers.

Madison walked away with the exciting award as well as a goodie bag packed full of surprises courtesy of The Foundation's award partner Education Perfect, NZ's leading EdTech company.

• The Fred Hollows Foundation NZ works in the Pacific where nine out of 10 people who are blind don't need to be because their condition is preventable or treatable. It works with governments, Ministries of Health, and universities to restore sight to the needlessly blind and vision impaired, train local eye health specialists to provide eye care services in their own communities and work to strengthen local health systems so that everyone can access quality eye care.

The foundation continues the work of a legendary New Zealander, the late Professor Fred Hollows. Fred was an internationally acclaimed eye surgeon and social justice activist who championed the right of all people to high quality and affordable eye care. hollows.org.nz