From left: NEST chief financial officer Tony Morris with Mangakahia Lions Club president George Radich and Warkworth Lions Club president David Scott. Photo / Supplied

From left: NEST chief financial officer Tony Morris with Mangakahia Lions Club president George Radich and Warkworth Lions Club president David Scott. Photo / Supplied

SUP05052022NADLIONS.JPG From left: NEST chief financial officer Tony Morris with Mangakahia Lions Club president George Radich and Warkworth Lions Club president David Scott. Photo / Supplied

The Mangakahia Lions Club has donated $20,000 to a pair of causes destined to help save lives.

The first donation of $10,000 was given to the Northland Emergency Services Trust to help purchase a Lucas CPR Device.

The device allows flight paramedics to initiate mechanical CPR if a cardiac patient re-arrests while in the air.

NEST is fundraising to purchase two Lucas CPR devices, which come with a price tag of $29,630 each, to equip each helicopter.

A second $10,000 donation was bestowed on the Warkworth Lions Club to help their fundraising efforts to build a Paediatric Intensive Care Unit treatment room at Auckland's Starship Children's Hospital.

So far, the Warkworth Lions had managed to raise $224,898 towards the total needed amount of $406,700.

The donations were gifted to NEST chief financial officer Tony Morris and Warkworth Lions president David Scott at the Mangakahia club's monthly meeting on April 26.

Mangakahia Lions Club publicity officer Rob Soar said the two causes were "fitting" as they work closely together to transport and care for "our very sick children from all over Northland".

The club's 24 members have recently supported fundraising projects such as firewood splitting, a charity golf tournament, and the Zonta Book Sale.

In past years they have donated to North Haven Hospice, Ronald McDonald House, Fred Hollows Foundation, Special Olympics, World Vision, The Red Puppy Appeal, plus many local schools.

"New members are welcome to be involved with the valuable projects the club is involved in to support organisations like Northland Emergency helicopters and Starship Children's Hospital," Soar said.