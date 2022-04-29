Shy Boy and Thor, two of Chloe Phillips-Harris's favourite Kaimanawa horses. Photo / Supplied

The horses are rounded up feral and wild from their home in the Kaimanawa mountain ranges in the central North Island.

But it doesn't take long before the Kaimanawas start to enjoy the comforts of their new lives; a warm, cosy stable, fresh hay and kind human hands.

Northland horsewoman Chloe Phillips-Harris has seen it all before, having taken on dozens of the wild horses and training them into trusty steeds so tame they are ridden by children.

She plans to give homes to 10 horses from this year's muster, likely to be held this weekend if weather conditions are favourable.

When they come in they are "very wild", she said.

"It's important to understand them and build partnerships, not to dominate. We don't rope them or tie them down. There's no rough cowboy stuff."

Chloe Phillips-Harris and The Black during his first weeks of training. Photo / Supplied

Every year or two the Department of Conservation holds musters near Waiouru to manage the Kaimanawa herd to a sustainable level of 300 horses.

It's part of DoC's management plan to protect unique plant species.

Unless a suitable home is found the equines are destined for the slaughterhouse.

So far, Phillips-Harris has taken on more than 50 Kaimanawas from various musters, including a stallion named The Black, "the biggest and baddest stallion we've ever had" who now loves stable life and pampering.

The Kerikeri resident has also taken on "heaps" of horses from the Far North that roam Ninety Mile Beach (Te One Roa) and the adjoining Aupouri Forest.

The Kaimanawas become riding horses, some which compete and others are so tame children ride them at pony camps Phillips-Harris hosts at her property.

She also carries out the initial training for other people who save the horses.

The Black may be a stallion, but he loves being in a cosy stable rather than outside in the rain. Photo / Jenny Ling

Fern, a grey mare, was "very skinny and heavily pregnant" when she arrived from the 2010 muster.

She adapted quickly, went on to have a successful competition career in show hunter, dressage and eventing, and is now happy to be a camp horse, helping kids learn how to ride.

Her foal also went on to become a competition horse.

"She [Fern] was quick to learn and really happy to be a domestic horse.

"Everyone thinks they miss their freedom but they love creature comforts. It's not getting them into the stable that's a problem, it's getting them out."

Phillips-Harris has competed to a top level in eventing and runs an expedition company in Mongolia that will start again this winter after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

She established The Wild Horse Project in 2010 to share the journey of Kaimanawa horses and their transition from wild to tame, along with horse behaviour and training tips.

She competed in the first Kaimanawa stallion challenge with her chestnut gelding Phoenix from the 2014 muster and the following year made it through to the finals at Horse of the Year Show.

Chloe Phillips-Harris with Fern, from the 2010 muster, who is now happy to help children learn to ride at pony camp. Photo / Jenny Ling

She also had two stallions from the 2018 muster, Mufasa and Hero, win prizes in the Kaimanawa Freedom to Friendship Challenge at Equidays.

The Kaimanawas make successful jumping and kids' ponies, Phillips-Harris said.

She initially got involved just to "see if I could train them".

"Then I'd taken on so many, that if there were issues, if horses couldn't be trained by other people, they often got sent here.

"When I first started, everyone told me the stallions would kill me.

"If you have empathy for the horse and their behaviour and read the situation you should never get in that situation.

"They're not naturally aggressive animals.

"They are wild animals but if you take the time to understand and work with them, especially in ways they understand, then they turn into wonderful animals."

Kaimanawa gelding Cadet with his rider on a horse camp. Photo / Supplied

Kaimanawa Heritage Horses, a charitable society dedicated to the care and welfare of the horses, said 150 horses would need homes from this year's muster.

So far they have received applications for 86 horses and have raised enough money to save another 16.

Chairwoman Sue Rivers said she was "absolutely blown away" by public support.

"Record breaking" donations of $63,000 were received, which will go towards training and rehoming the horses, she said.

"There's so many people that want to help … it's one way they can help without taking a horse."

However, there are still 45 horses unaccounted for.

Rivers said no Kaimanawas have been euthanised since 2014, and she was confident this would continue.

"We're still in negotiations with DoC as to what will happen.

"They won't end up in the slaughterhouse while I'm here. We will do everything imaginable to ensure that doesn't happen."