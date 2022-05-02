Ladies' Long Lunch organisers Anita Shirley and Jodie Marlow at Davies Bay. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Sponsors are needed to help raise money for a new ute to help Whangārei Heads volunteer firefighters respond to medical emergencies.

Organiser Jodie Marlow said the Ladies' Long Lunch fundraiser, planned for May 14, needed sponsors to donate items for a silent auction and was offering a sweetener in return.

"When companies are coming forward with donations we're promoting them on social media," she says.

They had some corporate sponsors on board, with Marquee Hire Whangārei providing the marquee for the beachside lunch, and A-Z Catering providing food.

There are some big ticket items available in the silent auction, such as a package from Bream Head Coast Walks, but Marlow said they needed a few more.

The ute was needed to help firefighters respond to urgent medical calls - which they are trained to do - as the nearest ambulance station is in Kensington.

About 60 per cent of their callouts were to medical events, Whangārei Heads fire chief Paul MacDonald said.

"With the ute we can respond quicker and get better access to rural driveways," he added.

The brigade has raised some money already, but they still have about $300,000 to go to pay for the ute and an extension to the fire station.

MacDonald said they are also applying for grants and raising money through Givealittle.

The firefighters themselves will be waiters for the day, Marlow said, and they have been spending time on fundraising as well as firefighting and emergency response.

"The volunteers are out there spending more time away from their families and partners to be able to raise this money."

"It's a real shame that they have to do this and be away from their families to do it."

The event had nearly sold out, Marlow said, with just a few tickets left.

The Ladies' Long Lunch is at Davies' Bay, Taiharuru on Saturday, May 14. More information is available on the brigade's Facebook page.