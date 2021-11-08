Whangārei ratepayer contribution to Oruku conference centre may be more than first thought

An artist's impression of the proposed Oruku Landing development at Whangārei Town Basin.

Whangārei's controversial Oruku Landing conference and events centre is going to cost $13 million more than originally stated, a new report shows.

The cost of building the proposed centre and surrounds has gone up by $13.15 million over initially-provided Whangārei District Council (WDC) figures. It will now cost $136 million - up from $123 million when first announced at the start of public consultation on October 18.

This means a potential 23 per cent increase in WDC's proposed ratepayer-funded $57 million towards the project has now grown to $70 million – towards the $136 million centre and the surrounding infrastructure project.

This means WDC rates would potentially increase by seven per cent next year - up from an initial six per cent forecast on October 18 - if the council decides to fund the conference centre, which is part of the wider, private $250m Oruku Landing hotel, apartment and shopping development by Northland Development Corporation.

Oruku Landing's conference and events centre build cost has gone from $80 million to $87.45 million. Surrounding publicly-funded infrastructure increases include its boardwalk going up by $4.4 million and seawall by $3.15 million.

The new cost increases mean WDC will have to get additional submission feedback from those who have already sent in more than 1,700 project submissions. These have been based on the October 18 costings.

The council received its 146-page WDC-commissioned Beca Oruku Landing CEC preliminary report on November 4 with the new costings.

Backers of the development say it will bring $298m in potential direct economic impact over five years, while opponents are concerned about the potential rates rise and ongoing costs.

WDC chief executive Rob Forlong said the cost increases could be explained by the council moving from the conceptual design stage to the preliminary design stage. That enabled costings to be firmed up – as was usual in a project's evolution.

The proposal had gone out for the October 18 consultation start with concept design estimates, rather than more usual – and more definite - preliminary design estimates. This had been so WDC could meet Government project funding uptake deadlines, he said.

On October 18, Oruku Landing's originally $123 million conference centre and surrounding infrastructure project was to be funded by $57 million from WDC ratepayers, $6 million from Northland Regional Council (NRC) ratepayers and $60 million from the Government.

Forlong said the council was now looking at how the extra cost could be dealt with.

He would not be drawn on whether the latest increase meant the project still proceeded or was canned. That was a decision for councillors on November 26, after submissions had been taken into account, he said.

Options included not proceeding with the project; WDC ratepayers footing the extra $13.15 million; asking the Government to increase its $60 million project contribution; NRC increasing its ratepayer funding; removing the project's proposed $2.6 million Oruku Landing ferry terminal; removing the proposed $18-$20 million footbridge from Oruku Landing across the Hātea River.

But any changes needed to be done in consultation with the Government. Its $60 million funding requires the bridge's inclusion, with that full contribution amount potentially reduced correspondingly should the bridge not proceed.

WDC's sign-up, if it goes ahead, commits ratepayers to underwriting project cost overruns and to paying for the centre's $5 million annual operating costs.

The Northern Advocate/Local Democracy Reporting has asked NRC chief executive Malcolm Nicolson if the regional council plans to increase its funding contribution to the centre, in the wake of the new report, but has yet to hear back.

Three public meetings about the proposed centre are being held this week. About 50 people were expected at the first meeting, at Ruakākā Recreation Centre last night (Monday).

The next meeting is at Whangārei's Forum North Exhibition Hall tonight from 6.30pm-8.30pm then at Hikurangi War Memorial Hall on Thursday from 6.30pm-8.30pm. Attendance registration is required for these meetings for Covid-19 risk management and places are filling fast.

Public submissions can be made via WDC's website until November 18. The submission form at https://www.wdc.govt.nz/Whats-new/Have-your-say/Oruku-Landing-2021/Oruku-online-form includes the option for submitters to say whether they want the conference and events centre canned or continued with

More information, including the new report, can be found at https://www.wdc.govt.nz/Whats-new/Have-your-say/Oruku-Landing-2021