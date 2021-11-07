Sheryl Mai: Do you want Whangarei's Oruku Landing project to go ahead, or not?

An artist's impression of the proposed Oruku Landing development on the edge of Whangārei Town Basin, with ratepayers asked to pay $63 million towards a $123m conference centre as part of the plan.

An artist's impression of the proposed Oruku Landing development on the edge of Whangārei Town Basin, with ratepayers asked to pay $63 million towards a $123m conference centre as part of the plan.

FROM THE MAYOR'S DESK

After nearly three terms in office as mayor of Whangārei, I've seen a lot of changes around our district. Our population has grown and many planned projects are either nearing completion or already up and running.

When I walk around the Hātea Loop I feel a deep sense of pride in the quality of this public space, how we have all worked to create such an accessible, enjoyable outdoor attraction for our community.

Soon, we'll have completed the finishing touches on the new Town Basin park area next to the Hundertwasser Art Centre, adding to our world-class inner-city waterfront destination.

This week, I'll be joining a number of elected members and council staff at a series of public meetings to discuss another project that's on the table for our Town Basin – Oruku Landing.

Council is asking whether or not it should invest in this proposal, which originally came from a private business group looking to build an event centre, accommodation, retail and hotel development in this area. This group approached Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for support, and the project (should it proceed) was pledged $60 million from CIP in funding for the Event Centre.

Council is proposing taking on the development of the multi-events centre, public plaza, bridge, ferry terminal and associated infrastructure assets, and to cover the ongoing costs. This will have an impact on our rates.

The developers plan to continue with their hotel and accommodation plans. Council did ask for alternative sites to be considered but the Government was clear that the CIP funding attaches only to this proposal on this site.

Council has an open mind on this project. That's why we're consulting with the community, to get a better feel for what you want to see happen, and why. It's important to stress that what each submitter says is probably more important than the raw numbers.

What we're looking for is your viewpoint, and any information you think councillors need to consider when making the final decision. We've already received a wide range of helpful comments, including submissions both in favour and against.

All submissions and feedback will be considered, so it's important that you let us know: do you want the Oruku Landing project to go ahead, or not? Most importantly, if yes, why? If no, why not?

Next time you're walking, cycling, scootering or jogging the Loop, take a moment to consider. This is your district, your future.

Have your say – Oruku Landing

There are many ways to share your views on Oruku Landing before November 18, either online at wdc.govt.nz/HaveYourSay, by email, by post or in person at one of our public meetings (please register attendance online to help us plan for Covid-safety):

Have Your Say event - Ruakākā Recreation Centre

November 8, 2021, 7pm

Have Your Say event - Cafler Suite, Forum North

November 9, 6.30pm

Have Your Say event - Hikurangi Memorial Hall

November 11, 06.30pm.

• Sheryl Mai is the mayor of Whangārei.