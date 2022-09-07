Roger Parsons from Fastsignz, Rachel O'Gorman, Northland Events Centre (2021) and Alex Dalgleish from Fastsignz. Photo / Tania Whyte

Photo frames have been installed around a popular Whangārei walking track as the Women's Rugby World Cup kick-off nears.

Twelve frames - each representing one of the competing countries - have been installed around the Hātea Loop.

Venues and Events Manager for the Whangārei District Council, Carina de Graaf, says the frames are a way to promote the city as excitement builds for the event.

"We really want to get as many people as possible using our beautiful loop walkway to come along to the matches we have at the stadium."

Fans can pose with their chosen country or countries, or use the frame to focus on the Hātea Loop scenery. Each frame features the flag of a participating country and details of when the nation will play in Whangārei.

The signs also have a practical use as people can scan a QR code on them to easily purchase tickets, which start at $5 for children and $10 for adults.

"Never in the world have we been able to attend a Rugby World Cup at that price point," said de Graaf.

Headline acts, activities for kids, and other "amazing things" will unfold alongside the games themselves, de Graaf said.

"There will be something for everyone."

The signs, funded by Whangārei District Council (WDC) are a local endeavour, provided through Whangarei Fastsignz.

"Where possible we use local suppliers," de Graaf said.

Fastsignz is no stranger to prominent projects having been contracted by WDC for the Fifa Under-20 World Cup and the Whangarei: Love It Here slogan - among others.

The design process for the signs was lengthy as they had to be created in line with Rugby World Cup guidelines and approved for use.

Whangārei will host 11 games across four days, including two quarter-finals, for the world-class event next month.

Players from Australia, Italy, the United States, Japan, Canada, Wales, Scotland, France, England, Fiji and South Africa will take on the Kiwis for the title.

Covid-19 meant the event was called off last year but rugby fever is again gripping the town as the event is sure to go ahead this time around.

"It's been the longest two years of my life," de Graaf laughed, "It's amazing that we're finally 32 days away. I'm ecstatic and, most of all, I'm excited that as a community we can all attend."