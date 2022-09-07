Far North Mayor John Carters parting words and plans for the future

Far North Mayor John Carters parting words and plans for the future

By Susan Botting - Local Democracy Reporter for Northland

Far North Mayor John Carter (QSO) will not be slowing down much when he ends New Zealand's longest-serving currently active government career next month - he will simply be changing gear.

The 72-year-old has been part of New Zealand's central and local government landscape for 55 years – 35 years as a central or local government politician and 20 years as a local government employee.

Northland MP, Minister of Civil Defence, associate Minister of Local Government, Minister of Racing, Minister of Senior Citizens, Government Whip and New Zealand High Commissioner to the Cook Islands are just some of the Government roles Carter has held, along with his nine-year Far North Mayoralty.

On October 8 he leaves that all behind when he steps down from his position as New Zealand's northernmost mayor.

"I have loved being mayor, but it's time for someone else to take the helm," Carter said.

He is already on the board of Kaitāia's Switzer rest home and has other ventures lined up. There'll also be time for more walks along Ninety Mile Beach - and golf.

John and Leoni Carter on their beloved Ninety Mile Beach - Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe. Photo / Michael Cunningham

In 1967, a 16-year-old Carter started his career on a three-month Otamatea County Council clerical cadetship.

He didn't know then he would still be in the local and central government sector more than five decades later.

"I thought okay, I can do this for three months in the off-season then go back to shearing. After a while, I thought, I quite like doing this," Carter said.

The Te Kopuru-born Otamatea High School student shifted south from his county council beginnings to Waitomo County Council, later known as Waitomo District Council, where he became treasurer.

Carter started his 35 years of publicly-elected service as an MP in the late 1980s. He was the National MP for Northland from 1987 to 2011.

Then he was appointed High Commissioner to the Cook Islands, before being elected Far North Mayor in 2016.

People have been the driving force throughout his career and still are. "It's always about serving the people," Carter said.

John Carter (left) with councillors and community leaders at the opening of Kaitāia's Jaycee Park pump track. Photo / NZME

Nelson Mandela is the world leader Carter admires most because of the way he worked with his people, taking them with him rather than forcing change onto them.

Mandela is also one of the high-profile leaders Carter has met, a list which includes Bishop Desmond Tutu and the Queen.

But people like the Moerewa granny, whom Carter fought on behalf of for two years to recover the $1.87 she was incorrectly charged for an 0800 call, matter equally to him.

"It's been a great pleasure to be able to help people," he said.

Far North Mayor John Carter opens a new Kerikeri Primary School block. Photo / Peter de Graaf

His career has taken him across the globe to places such as Antarctica and the Iguazu Falls in South America.

But journeys in the Far North are what stand out. Carter has driven more than two million kilometres in his three decades as a local and central government politician - the equivalent of more than twice to the moon and back.

Of that, 1200km were as Far North mayor - making him more qualified than most to have a view about the second Mangamukas SH1 closure after recent severe August rain.

John Carter with one of his trademark Holdens, used in driving more than two million kilometres in his career. Photo / NZME

"The first closure was major, the second closure is a crisis," Carter said.

The latest slips were far worse than the ones in July 2020 that closed the road for more than a year.

"The Mangamukas are going to be forever unstable and forever have issues with roading and it's going to get worse," Carter said.

He said the Far North needed Government roading support rapidly so its economy did not fall over and its people weren't cut off.

Carter's lengthy local and central government service means he's known in all corners of the Far North, across wider Northland, in the halls of Parliament and internationally via representing the New Zealand Parliament in organisations such as the Commonwealth Association.

Far North Mayor John Carter (centre) outlines drought water supply plans with local iwi Te Rarawa to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Peter de Graaf

His profile includes being infamous for calling talkback radio host and fellow National MP John Banks in 1995 and posing as a jobless Hone.

He was sprung by the Northern Advocate in a move that saw him temporarily stood down from his role as Parliament's whip.

"It was a learning experience," Carter said of the event, when interviewed by Local Democracy Reporting Northland.

Today the Far North Mayor is also a current Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) board member.

He has seen many versions of local government come and go.

In 2009, Carter was part of the Auckland governance legislation committee that helmed transitioning New Zealand's biggest city from multiple councils to a single council with one Mayor, one guiding planning document, strong local boards and ward-based councillor elections.

Carter said New Zealand is facing among the biggest local government changes of his career and he is concerned about where local democracy is heading.

He used the way the Government was dealing with Three Waters as an example of moving in the wrong direction.

Three Waters meant less democracy and less of people being able to have a voice, Carter said.

"People in Wellington don't give a dam about those in Te Hapua, Te Kao, Panguru."

Leadership has always come naturally to Carter.

In 2011 as the Minister of Civil Defence, he became the only New Zealand Government minister to declare a national state of emergency in the face of the Christchurch earthquake.

That action made him New Zealand's highest-ranked politician at the time.

Teamwork has always been part of who Carter is too. He has enjoyed many years alongside what is now Fire and Emergency NZ. He played in the Hokianga rugby team and later in the Parliamentary rugby team. Parliament rugby team games are held around the world in conjunction with Rugby World Cups.

John Carter presents an award to Kerikeri Fire Brigade's Steve Edwards. Photo / Peter de Graaf

"We won quite a few games," Carter said.

Today, home for Carter and his wife Leoni is an eagle's nest-like dwelling at Waipapakauri, not far from Kaitāia and less than 100 steps from the wilds of Ninety Mile Beach-Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe.

The beach has provided relaxation and refreshment for Carter amidst the rigours.

He looks out to the wilds of the Tasman Sea, across spinifex-laden sand dunes, where West Coast Road spills onto Ninety Mile Beach -Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe and passing tourist bus drivers point out 'the mayor's house'.

John Carter and his wife Leoni at home at Waipapakauri, Ninety Mile Beach - Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe. Photo / Michael Cunningham

He is not against vehicles on the beach but wishes people would take greater care.

Working with people has remained his career's enduring highlight and there are no regrets from his time in the sector.

And what is his message to the people of the Far North as he moves through his final days as mayor?

"Thank you, thank you for letting me serve you."

• Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air