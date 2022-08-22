Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Mangamuka Gorge: Waka Kotahi predicts lengthy closure of State Highway 1 after severe storm damage

By
6 mins to read
Waka Kotahi says the Mangamuka Gorge is likely to be closed for some time. Photo / Supplied

Waka Kotahi says the Mangamuka Gorge is likely to be closed for some time. Photo / Supplied

It was open for 413 days but despite a $13.8m repair job State Highway 1 through Mangamuka Gorge is closed again after several slips during last week's storm made the road impassable.

It's Groundhog Day

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei