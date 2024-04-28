Thousands of Northlanders attended Anzac Day commemorations around the region last week. Photo / Michael Cunningham

OPINION

It was awesome to see the ever-increasing attendance at the Anzac services held around Whangārei and the North last week.

This is a time when we gather to remember those who served and sacrificed so much in World War I and II. It is also a time to think of those in service today, both here in New Zealand and around the world.

Many go to war knowing that they may not come back. There are others within our community who dedicate their lives to helping and serving others, who do not know when their last moment may be, and we need to thank those every day for the service that they provide to us. Anzac Day is a time for us to honour them all.

Anzac Day holds a special place in my heart. The spirit of the Anzacs, the resilience and sacrifice, reminds us of our shared heritage and the importance of standing together as a community.

The commemoration of Anzac Day is not just about history; it is also about our present and future. It serves as a reminder that peace is fragile and must be safeguarded. As we gather at dawn services, lay wreaths, and participate in parades, we remember that our duty is to work tirelessly together for a better tomorrow.

Northlanders are famous for their resilient attitudes and ability to work and think independently. Our communities rally together and support each other during times of crisis. Whether it’s responding to natural disasters, advocating for local projects, or celebrating cultural diversity, we show that Anzac spirit every day. Thanks to everyone who took time to remember and to give their support and respect on Thursday last week.

“Lest we forget.”

Thursday also marked the close of submissions for the district’s long term plan, and I want to say thank you to everyone who participated, attended public meetings, and shared their feedback.

Your input is crucial in shaping the future of our district, and we enjoyed meeting so many of you at our public drop-in sessions. During the consultation, we discussed key priorities, including infrastructure development, environmental sustainability, and community wellbeing. We held public meetings to hear your questions, concerns, and hopes for Whangārei District.

Now that the consultation period has closed, our focus will shift to deliberations and then implementation. We will now review your submissions and use your feedback to make informed decisions that balance our community’s best interests and common goals with future needs. In May we’ll hold public hearings for those who have additional information relating to their submissions.

At this point, council will need to decide on what comes in or goes out of the final plan, whether it’s upgrading infrastructure, enhancing public spaces, or supporting community events.

Our 10-year Long-Term Plan will ensure that we’re in the best possible position to manage the future growth of our district in a way that is sustainable, resilient, and achievable.