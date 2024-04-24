Whangārei RSA vice president Mel Matheson, who served in NZ in 1978 to 1982, attends Anzac Day to remember his uncle who died in World War I. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Hundreds of Northlanders are gathering at dawn services around the region today to commemorate those New Zealanders who have given their service - and many their lives - in combat worldwide.

For some, Anzac Day is about remembering family members lost. For others, it is about keeping the memory alive for younger generations.

Whangārei RSA vice president Mel Matheson, who served in New Zealand in 1978 to 1982, attends Anzac Day to remember his uncle, Kenneth, who died in World War I.

He said it’s good to see more young people at the commemoration.

Youngsters Kapeiana Mita-Wilson-Hemara, 8, Tamanui o Tera Mita-Warren and Raima Mita-Waata, both 12, and Iritana Mita, 9, woke at 4am today to support their grandfather and Vietnam veteran Peter Mita.

Kapeiana Mita-Wilson-Hemara, 8, Tamanui o Tera Mita-Warren, 12, Vietnam veteran Peter Mita, Raima Mita-Waata, 12, and Iritana Mita, 9. Photo / Michael Cunningham

While the morning carries a slight chill, the atmosphere is relatively energetic.

Hundreds of people are gathered for the parade in downtown Whangārei, including police officers, uniformed armed forces, veterans with medals and bag pipers.

Further north, crowds are milling around by the Kerikeri Domain where Kerikeri High School and Springbank School students are running both the dawn and civil services - in what is thought to be a national first - under the guidance of the Kerikeri RSA.

The sound of bagpipes plays out as Springbank School students get ready to march with their flags.