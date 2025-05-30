Ratepayers say Whangārei District Council rates keep increasing, even for modest houses, with pensioners facing bills of up to $7000 a year. Photo / 123RF
Pensioners facing rates bills of up to $7000 a year say Whangārei District Council needs to do more to reduce costs and make its rating system fairer for those on low incomes.
But Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo says the council is reducing costs but many assets have sufferedfrom a lack of maintenance over many years and now need expensive upgrades.
The council is considering its annual plan for 2025-26, after proposing a general rates increase of 10.7%, plus a new targeted rate for stormwater and increased charges for the likes of water and wastewater.
The council received 649 submissions, many complaining about the high rates increases. It received a further 142 submissions on its proposed fees and charges, although the majority of those submissions related to rates.
Tutukākā pensioner John Christmas said he and his wife were already struggling to pay their rates of $5570 a year but they could go up 28% to $7150 a year if all the preferred options in the annual plan consultation were accepted.
They had been in their modest 106sq m home, on a small 600sq m section, for more than 35 years but it now had a high land value because it had sea views, he said.