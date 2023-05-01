An early artist's impression of the upgraded Pātua Outdoor Education and Recreation outdoor education facilities. Image / Tohi Henry & Peter Ogle

The Foundation North board approved seven grants last month, ranging from $60,000 to $1.3 million for Te Tai Tōkerau’s sport and recreation organisations.

Audry McLaren, head of funding at the foundation, said: “Through sport and recreation, many people connect with their communities, whānau, and te taiao [environment]. The foundation recognises the benefits of moving our bodies, laughing alongside others, being challenged in healthy competition, and experiencing the environment. These grant recipients exemplify leadership and determination, and we are delighted to support their aspirations for their communities.”

The $1.3m grant went to Kaikohe and Districts Sportsville to support the development of a comprehensive indoor sports facility at Lindvart Park.

Doubling as a community hub for the Kaikohe area, “the building is being designed to make our community proud,” said Debbie Raphael, facilities co-ordinator at Kaikohe and Districts Sportsville.

The building will accommodate the needs of the community by offering access to programmes and sports previously unavailable in Kaikohe. Kapa haka groups, holiday programmes, schools, tertiary institutes, and regional events are planning to use the space alongside sports groups, providing a multi-purpose asset to the community that fosters and uplifts the wellbeing of those in the rohe (region).

The Ruakaka Recreation Centre (Ruakaka Wahitakaro) will get $900,000 to upgrade and improve accessibility to sports and recreation facilities. The facilities will create welcoming, safe spaces to meet the diverse needs of their community and remove barriers preventing local tamariki (children) from engaging with sport and recreation.

“Equity in access to physical and mental wellbeing services needs to be close to those who need it,” said Christine Thirling from the committee of the Ruakaka Recreation Centre.

The Tikipunga Association Football Club received $800,000 towards the $4.8m upgrade to the club’s facilities. This project will be the first upgrade of the facilities since its construction in 1983. The club aims to provide modern facilities that meet the growing need.

A $600,000 grant went to the Pātua Outdoor Education and Recreation Trust (POERT), to go towards upgrading outdoor education facilities. A 12-year journey for POERT, this funding will contribute toward their vision of implementing facilities that encourage access to outdoor education for tamariki of all abilities in the wake of the pandemic.

Pātua Outdoor Education and Recreation’s Peter Ogyle says the facility will be “taonga amongst the taonga [of Pātua]”.

The upgraded Pātua Outdoor Education and Recreation outdoor education facilities. Image / Tohi Henry & Peter Ogle.

Sport Northland gets $500,000 over two years for its operating and programme costs. This grant will contribute to their vision of “all Northlanders moving more for enhanced wellbeing”.

Sport Northland chief executive Brent Eastwood says simply “moving more” can significantly improve one’s health and wellbeing, “and as such, Sport Northland acts in a support role for the sector to provide play, active recreation and sport activities for Northlanders”.

The Kerikeri Squash Club received a grant of $449,912 to construct a four-court squash facility at the Kerikeri Sports Complex. In 2016, the Kerikeri squash courts were damaged by fire, leaving the community with no access to squash facilities.

The courts will be multi-purpose to serve a range of recreational activities and programmes.

“This facility will expand on the Kerikeri Sports Complex offerings to the wider community with a sport that can be played all year round, night and day, by all ages for fun and fitness,” said David Collins on behalf of the Kerikeri Squash Club.

Work has begun on the new Kerikeri squash courts. Photo / Facebook

Northland Basketball received $60,000 toward operating costs. Northland Basketball is a fast-growing organisation; in 2022, 7600 players competed in various competitions across the rohe.

“The support from Foundation North will allow Northland Basketball to continue to serve the communities of Tai Tōkerau. Basketball has grown to be the biggest participation sport in Northland, and that was only ever made possible by partnering with awesome funding partners such as Foundation North to bring costs down for whānau,” said Josh Port, general manager of Northland Basketball.

Foundation North is the community trust for Auckland and Northland, supporting community-based initiatives large and small since 1988. The Foundation’s vision is to enhance lives. The Foundation supports impactful mahi contributing to increased equity, social inclusion, regenerative environment, and community support. Learn more: www.foundationnorth.org.nz Contact: lisa.ridehalgh@foundationnorth.org.nz.