“The Government is currently investigating the rates cap and model, which will, in effect, cap the degree of increases in rates.
“We’re working through the detail at the moment, and we’re working together with local government officials in order to design what that model will look like, I think, for councils such as Tauranga City Council.”
Mayor Mahé Drysdale said in an email that Tauranga City Council elected members understood the community’s concern about proposed rate rises.
“We are working hard to find savings which would reduce the average increase for 2025 and 2026 to 10% or lower,” he said.
Commercial and industrial rates increases would be higher than those for residential properties as there was an element of catch-up involved, Drysdale said.
“That has been addressed over the past two years, but we acknowledge this comes at a bad time for businesses that are struggling in the current economic environment.”
Rates had yet to be finalised, but once they were struck, the council rates team did have some ways to assist ratepayers, he said.
“We would encourage businesses and individuals to contact them directly to discuss the available options.”
Watts was in Tauranga to meet with the Tauranga City Council, Western Bay of Plenty District Council and the infrastructure forum, a group of key regional stakeholders.
Watts said the Government saw the potential in this region and wanted to work with local councils to unlock it.