Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whangārei midwife who worked in Gaza calls for global action to end war

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Foreign Minister Winston Peters talks to Ryan Bridge about joint statement which condemns 'horrifying' killing of Gazans trying to get food aid.

A Whangārei midwife who worked in war-ravaged Gaza is calling for immediate global action against the fighting, which she calls genocide.

Shelley Harris-Studdart spent six weeks in Gaza earlier this year, working with humanitarian organisation Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

She worked alongside Palestinian midwives and the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save