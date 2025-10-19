The recreation of a traditional Māori sail, Mahere Tu ki te Rangi, captured plenty of attention when displayed at Whangārei's Hihiaua Cultural in 2022. It is moments like this which could help Whangārei's bid to become a Unesco Creative City of Craft and Folk Art. Photo / Jos Wheeler
Art and craft are at the heart of Whangārei’s identity, and now the city is applying for global recognition of its creativity.
Creative Northland, backed by Whangārei District Council, is applying for Whangārei to become a Unesco City of Creativity for Craft and Folk Art.
Unesco - the United NationsEducational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation - recognises 350 creative cities in eight creative fields.
The designation will not be granted until 2027 but if Whangārei is successful, it will join cities like Egypt’s Cairo, Nassau in the Bahamas and Limoges in France.
But it already has competition, with Nelson City Council also pursuing the same designation.
Creative Northland chief executive Olivia Garelja said what sets Whangārei apart is the strength of its bicultural identity and the depth of its community-led creativity. Folk art includes indigenous art.
More than 100 arts, cultural and heritage organisations would benefit from a successful Unesco bid, Garelja said.
“Whangārei has always been a place where creativity and culture thrive. This recognition would strengthen our connection to the world, while building opportunities for our people here at home.”
With a chance to promote all of Northland, the bid has been supported by Far North mayor Moko Tepania, outgoing Kaipara mayor Craig Jepson, and economic development and tourism organisation Northland Inc.
Whangārei District Council members also supported the first stage of the application, in the final meeting of the term on September 25.
One Kiwi city will be chosen by the New Zealand Unesco National Commission in late 2026, with that city continuing with the nomination process.
Successful designation would require about $200,000 in council operational funding each year from mid-2027, but Creative Northland has promised to come back to the new council for approval, if it gets that far.
Creative Northland will also run community and mana whenua consultation for the expression of interest.
In Creative Northland’s monthly newsletter, Garelja encouraged the creative sector to get involved in the bid, calling it a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to elevate Tai Tokerau on the global stage”.
What are Unesco Creative Cities?
New Zealand currently has four Unesco-designated cities:
Designations are also pending for New Zealand’s City of Gastronomy, and City of Craft and Folk Art.
What is craft and folk art?
Unesco defines craft and folk art as creative expressions rooted in culturally cohesive communities, guided by traditional practices.
This includes wood carving, textiles, ceramics, sculpture, plus traditional painting, jewellery and metalwork.
New Zealand’s relevant cultural and indigenous forms include:
Māori arts: whakairo (carving), raranga (weaving), ta moko, kapa haka.
Settler and maritime crafts: scrimshaw, embroidery, pyrography.
Contemporary practices: studio ceramics, mixed media, kauri woodcraft, printmaking.
Whangārei’s application would be supported by its rich bicultural heritage and a strong legacy of artistic innovation, the report to council said.
“The city’s creative identity is shaped by Māori, Pacific, and Pākehā traditions, with notable contributions from figures such as [jeweller] Sir Michael Hill and [potter] Yvonne Rust, and institutions like the Hihiaua Cultural Centre and Quarry Arts Centre.