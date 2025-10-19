Creative Northland chief executive Olivia Garelja said what sets Whangārei apart is the strength of its bicultural identity and the depth of its community-led creativity. Folk art includes indigenous art.

“Here, arts and craft is woven through everyday life and has been for hundreds of years.

“Our story is shaped by rich Māori and settler traditions, innovative makers, and a community that values creativity as part of everyday life.”

More than 100 arts, cultural and heritage organisations would benefit from a successful Unesco bid, Garelja said.

“Whangārei has always been a place where creativity and culture thrive. This recognition would strengthen our connection to the world, while building opportunities for our people here at home.”

With a chance to promote all of Northland, the bid has been supported by Far North mayor Moko Tepania, outgoing Kaipara mayor Craig Jepson, and economic development and tourism organisation Northland Inc.

Whangārei District Council members also supported the first stage of the application, in the final meeting of the term on September 25.

No council funding is required for the first stage - a detailed expression of interest - other than the support already given to the creative sector.

One Kiwi city will be chosen by the New Zealand Unesco National Commission in late 2026, with that city continuing with the nomination process.

Successful designation would require about $200,000 in council operational funding each year from mid-2027, but Creative Northland has promised to come back to the new council for approval, if it gets that far.

Part of Whangārei's unique creative heritage is the Hundertwasser Art Centre, which includes New Zealand's first dedicated public Māori art gallery. Photo / NZME

Creative Northland will also run community and mana whenua consultation for the expression of interest.

In Creative Northland’s monthly newsletter, Garelja encouraged the creative sector to get involved in the bid, calling it a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to elevate Tai Tokerau on the global stage”.

What are Unesco Creative Cities?

New Zealand currently has four Unesco-designated cities:

Dunedin – City of Literature

Whanganui – City of Design

Auckland – City of Music

Wellington – City of Film.

Designations are also pending for New Zealand’s City of Gastronomy, and City of Craft and Folk Art.

What is craft and folk art?

Unesco defines craft and folk art as creative expressions rooted in culturally cohesive communities, guided by traditional practices.

This includes wood carving, textiles, ceramics, sculpture, plus traditional painting, jewellery and metalwork.

New Zealand’s relevant cultural and indigenous forms include:

Māori arts: whakairo (carving), raranga (weaving), ta moko, kapa haka.

Settler and maritime crafts: scrimshaw, embroidery, pyrography.

Contemporary practices: studio ceramics, mixed media, kauri woodcraft, printmaking.

Whangārei’s application would be supported by its rich bicultural heritage and a strong legacy of artistic innovation, the report to council said.

“The city’s creative identity is shaped by Māori, Pacific, and Pākehā traditions, with notable contributions from figures such as [jeweller] Sir Michael Hill and [potter] Yvonne Rust, and institutions like the Hihiaua Cultural Centre and Quarry Arts Centre.

“Whangārei aligns strongly with Unesco’s values of innovation, tradition, sustainability and cultural identity.”

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.