Moko Tepania, pictured with his little cousin Tairaukura, is humbled and grateful to have been re-elected as Mayor of the Far North.
Continuing to work on key infrastructure and roading projects and keeping rates affordable for residents will be top priorities for freshly re-elected Far North Mayor Moko Tepania.
Progress results for Far North District Council on Saturday confirmed Tepania was re-elected mayor with 10,502 votes, more than 3600 clear of hisnearest rival Ann Court, and well ahead of Sovereign’s Joshua Riley’s 3156 votes.
As of publication time on Sunday, preliminary results had not come through. The final results, including special votes, will be announced on Friday.
Tepania – who was celebrating with whānau on the Karikari Peninsula - said he was “really surprised” to have won by such a landslide.
“To make it in in the first iteration of the count, it’s very humbling but it also fills me with gratitude.