Local elections 2025: Landslide re-election for Moko Tepania as Far North Mayor confirms priorities

Jenny Ling
Moko Tepania, pictured with his little cousin Tairaukura, is humbled and grateful to have been re-elected as Mayor of the Far North.

Continuing to work on key infrastructure and roading projects and keeping rates affordable for residents will be top priorities for freshly re-elected Far North Mayor Moko Tepania.

Progress results for Far North District Council on Saturday confirmed Tepania was re-elected mayor with 10,502 votes, more than 3600 clear of his

