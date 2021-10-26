Whangārei horror crash third road fatality on 'shocking' stretch of SH14

The Police cordon on State Highway 14 following a double fatal crash between Otuhi and Whatitiri roads in Whangārei. Photo / Avina Vidyadharan

The Police cordon on State Highway 14 following a double fatal crash between Otuhi and Whatitiri roads in Whangārei. Photo / Avina Vidyadharan



A horror crash that claimed the lives of two men means there have been three deaths on a "shocking" stretch of highway, south of Maungatapere.

Brian Harding, 54, and another man were in the driver's seats of their respective vehicles when they collided head-on along State Highway14 at about 9.40am on Sunday.

The two men died at the scene of the crash, between Otuhi Rd and Whatitiri Rd in Whekī Valley.

Harding was travelling with his family, including his wife and three children aged 16, 13 and 3 — in their Nissan Wingroad when it was struck by a Suzuki car occupied by the other man and a companion.

Crash analyst Jeff Cramp, of the police Serious Crash Unit, said the Nissan's front-seat passenger was critically injured in the crash and the children suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Suzuki's front-seat passenger was also seriously hurt, he said.

A six-hour scene examination by Cramp and his team determined the west-bound Suzuki had crossed the centre line and hit the east-bound Nissan head-on.

"After the collision, the Suzuki was then involved in a second collision with an east-bound Toyota Hilux."

The police investigation suggested that the Suzuki was attempting to pass another vehicle at the time.

Cramp said the wet weather would have affected visibility and made it difficult to see the grey Nissan.

Police were still awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The location of the crash was within a 10km stretch of "shocking" road that has now claimed three lives over a short period.

A 43-year-old woman was killed in June last year when her car collided with an empty logging truck, around a kilometre from Sunday's crash site. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Sunday's crash was less than a kilometre from where a 43-year-old woman was killed in June last year, when the vehicle she was in collided with an oncoming logging truck while attempting to pass another vehicle.

Cramp said the winding road was "reasonably unsafe" for passing even in dry conditions let alone wet weather.

"Drivers have to be extremely cautious in regards to speed and practically passing vehicles when it's raining."

He said cutting corners while driving easily became a habit for motorists travelling on familiar roads.

"Don't do it because before you know it you're cutting corners when it's not the right place to do it. Even if you're 99 per cent sure nothing is coming, break the habit instead."

Close friends and family have launched a Givealittle page to help Harding's loved ones recover from the tragedy.

Bethel Church in Whangārei – which the Harding family are a "much-loved part of" - set up "Aroha for the Hardings" to help with any costs incur by Harding's sudden passing.

"As most will know by now, the Harding family were in a devastating car accident on 24 October. Tragically, Brian passed away at the scene and now his beloved family face a long road of recovery both physically and emotionally."