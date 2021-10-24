Fatal car crash in Northland; two dead and three others seriously injured

Police checkpoint on State Highway 14 following a serious crash between Otuhi and Whatitiri Roads in Whangārei. Photo / Avina Vidyadharan

Two people died, and several more were injured following a serious two-vehicle crash in Whangārei on Sunday morning.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Emergency services were alerted to the fatal crash on State Highway 14 between Otuhi and Whatitiri Roads around 9.40am and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

A police spokesperson said the deceased were the drivers of both vehicles.

"Sadly, two people died at the scene. Three others were injured with critical to moderate injuries.

"The investigations are ongoing. We still need to get hold of a lot of people to understand the cause of the accident.

"More interviews will be held throughout the day."

The road was closed while police investigated the crash, with diversions in place and motorists advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

The road was reopened shortly after 3pm. It's not clear what caused the crash, but Northland's roads are wet due to wild weather and motorists are urged to drive with caution.

The two deaths took Northland's 2021 road toll to 27, compared with 24 at the same stage of 2020.

They took New Zealand's Labour weekend road toll to seven, one more than last year and six more than 2019's Labour Weekend total.