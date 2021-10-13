Northland news in brief: Witnesses sought for fatal crash on SH1; new technology to monitor heavy rainfall

Moerewa's sports ground Simson Park now has competition-standard floodlights. Photo / FNDC

Sports ground upgrade

Moerewa's sports ground, Simson Park, now has competition-standard floodlights, thanks to the Far North District Council and ratepayers. FNDC recently installed six floodlights on each of the park's two rugby fields, allowing sports clubs to train at night. Kerikeri firm Sam Jelas Electrical installed the LED floodlights. Council funded the lights from its Long Term Plan 2018-28 and from a previous annual plan.

Tracking weather

Northland's local authorities are trialling a new storm-tracking system that provides much better monitoring of heavy rainfall events. It tracks storms down to a 500-metre resolution and displays exactly how much rain is falling, providing intelligence in remote parts of the region where local authorities don't have any monitoring stations, or in alarm catchments. It also provides 'nowcasting', warning when significant weather is two to three hours off the coast.

Business excellence

The deadline for the newest NorthChamber Northland Business Excellence Award category is midnight tomorrow

. Nominations can be made at northlandbusinessawards.co.nz

The Northland Business Excellence Awards Presentation and Celebration event will be held on February 18, 2022. The awards are sponsored by Top Energy and Northpower.

Pahi wharf

Work on the Pahi wharf upgrade continues at pace. With the handrail work now complete, the Huband crew have been preparing the connection for the new gangway and replacing pile caps and stringers. Last week saw the third and final pile being driven, concluding the heavy machinery work for this part of the project. The structural steel required for the gangway connection is being fabricated in Dargaville by Greg Smith Engineering, with installation planned in a week or so. The wharf remains closed during construction, with the boat ramp open for launching.

Witness sought

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash in Kauri to come forward. The crash occurred on Saturday, October 9, at around 6.40pm, at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Richards Rd, north of Whangārei. The motorbike rider later died as a result of his injuries. Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between 6.30pm and 6.45pm that evening. Please contact the police by calling 105 and quoting the file number 211009/5198.

Free ride

Manaia Driving Service is providing a free ride to anyone living in Whangārei Heads who wants to get vaccinated and does not have access to transport. Owner Diana Rees said it was very important to get as many people vaccinated as possible. She would keep the service ongoing until Northland reaches a "good" vaccination number. She was "more than happy" to drive anyone to get the vaccine and wait with them while they got their vaccination done. Contact Rees on 0225023405.