Northland news in brief: Crash victims named, grandmother honoured with award

Whangārei resident Bhayley Holland, 19, was found dead after the accident at Black Bridge on SH14 in Maunu.

Police have revealed the names of the people who died in two separate car crashes in Whangārei and Maungatūroto earlier this week. Whangārei resident Bhayley Holland, 19, was found dead after the accident at Black Bridge over Te Hihi Stream on State Highway 14 in Maunu on June 21. Police investigations are under way to determine the cause of the crash. The woman who died after a vehicle crash on SH12, near Brynderwyn, on June 22 was 29-year-old Kaur Palwinder. Palwinder was commuting to her home in Ruawai when the car she was driving and a ute collided near the intersection of SH1 and SH12 at 11.22pm.

Brigade's running tally stolen

Anyone unsure of how many callouts the Mangonui Volunteer Fire Brigade have attended (85 so far) would be forgiven, since thieves have made off with their running tally. The numbers used to keep track on a sign attached to the outside wall of the station have been taken. "Each number is a dinner gone cold, a sports game missed, or a birthday party interrupted. And while we love what we do, and happily make these sacrifices for you, it's disappointing and frustrating to have our property stolen," a post on their Facebook page said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the brigade.

Walker dies

A 21-year-old man was hit by a car and died as police were warning him of the dangers of walking on the road. The man in dark clothing was walking along the centre of Baylys Coast Rd in Dargaville about 6.10pm Thursday. Police officers went to talk to the man who hit the patrol car with the pipe as they drove past. The officers turned around and parked on the side of the road before talking to the man who refused to get off the road. The man started walking across to the other side of the road, away from the officers, and into the path of an oncoming car. The police officers provided first aid until St John arrived but the man died a short time later.

Volunteer recognised

Whangãrei grandmother Kathryn Sadgrove will be honoured with the Val Sturgess National Volunteer Award by the New Zealand Down Syndrome Association at Government House next month. She was a secretary of the Northland Down Syndrome Support Group and along with her husband Greg got involved in the community work after their son was born with Down syndrome in 1991.

Man collapses in central city

Emergency services rushed to the aid of a man suffering a suspected cardiac arrest in central Whangārei around 2pm yesterday. The man reportedly collapsed on Cameron St, near the intersection with John St. Paramedics transported the man, reported as conscious and able to speak to Whangārei Hospital. Whangārei firefighters and Whangārei's community patrol, CitySafe, were also at the scene assisting ambulance staff and controlling traffic. Senior Sergeant Brian Swann of Northland police said the incident was a good reminder for people to know the location of their nearest AED which can be found by visiting www.aedlocations.co.nz.

Correction

Kevin Wigmore took the photo of the sunrise over Whangārei Heads published on page 9 of Friday's Northern Advocate, not Kevin Page. Apologies for the mix-up.