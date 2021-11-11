Whangārei has other hotel development in the wings opposite Oruku site

The site on Carruth/Rathbone streets in Whangārei where a 4.5 star hotel and possible conference centre, is planned. Photo / Tania Whyte

A Whangārei businessman behind a new $60 million Town Basin hotel and retail development says the region's ratepayers have options other than Oruku Landing to consider.

Sid Anderson is behind a hotel, retail, office space development due for completion in 2023 on a prime Whangārei Town Basin site.

Anderson said his Town Basin Quarter development would not be dependent on ratepayer contributions.

His up to six-storey mixed-use development will include a 4.5-star hotel, possible with a conference centre above, along with retail and office space. It is on Anderson's 2600 square metres of currently empty land at the intersection of Carruth and Reyburn Street.

Anderson's comments come as WDC faces growing criticism of its plans to put $70 million of ratepayer funding into a proposed $136 million conference and events centre that is to be the catalyst for a bigger $250 million Oruku Landing hotel and retail development.

Northland Regional Council (NRC) ratepayers will be putting $6 million towards the proposed centre.

Northland Development Corporation (NDC), the private developer behind the Oruku Landing proposal, say it will bring huge economic benefits and is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Anderson said it was important that ratepayers considering their views on the Oruku Landing centre development realised there were other hotel options for the city.

He has owned the bigger 5,000 square metre site on Carruth St that once housed Anderson Toyota since 1990.

Half that site has now been sold for retail development, including Animates.

He had also been working with WDC as part of it developing its Town Basin revitalisation plans.

"I wanted to make sure anything that was done on my Town Basin Quarter site fitted in with the council's revitalisation plans," Anderson said.

Marsden Asset Management, a hotel management company and one of the largest of its type in New Zealand, had approached WDC with the aim of building a 60-80 room hotel in Whangārei. The council had in turn introduced the company to him.

Anderson said there was demand for the hotel as Northland grew. The new Hundertwasser development came on top of that.

WDC's waterfront precinct plan aims to create a shared vision for Whangārei's inner-city waterfront area. The council has created it in collaboration with hapū, community and stakeholders.

The plan gives direction for the area's development over the next 20 to 30 years. It will be used to inform future projects, public space improvements and infrastructure, and guide all future development impacting our city's waterfront area.

"These pages contain the blueprint for one of our most valued public spaces, connecting the Hātea Loop shared path with wider networks, expanding green areas and making the most of this wonderful asset to our city. This waterfront precinct plan is the result of many voices coming together to create a joint vision, developing a vibrant city for our growing community to thrive now and for generations to come," the precinct plan said.