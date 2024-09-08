WDC transportation manager Jeff Devine said its agreement was different than the ones in Auckland and Wellington and did not involve making payments to the council.

“The arrangement with Beam scooters in Auckland and Wellington is that Beam pays the council a small fee for each trip on a scooter used in the town, and council limits the number of scooters that can be used on the roads as there are more than one supplier in their markets,” Devine said.

“The councils are claiming some irregularities in the records of trips used and reported to the councils. Council’s agreement with Beam in Whangārei does not require a fee to be paid to council so the reporting of the use of scooters, although provided, does not require the same level of scrutiny.”

Last June the Northern Advocate reported there had been a more than 400 per cent increase in the number of ACC claims for e-scooter injuries in Whangārei in the 12 months since Beam e-scooters were introduced.

Figures released to the newspaper showed that in the 12 months to November 2022, there were 94 new claims for injuries caused by scooters since the Beam e-scooters were introduced to the city. The new claims had cost ACC $70,873 in treatments, with the costs likely to increase in some cases.

In the 24 months before the e-scooters were introduced, there were 18 new claims to ACC for scooter injuries – at a treatment cost of $15,105.