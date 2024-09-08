Problems that led to e-scooter company Beam’s contract being cancelled in Auckland are not an issue in Whangārei as the business has a different arrangement with the district council.
Auckland Council cancelled Beam’s e-scooter licence in Auckland on August 27 and gave it until midnight that night to deactivate its fleet. Wellington City Council is also looking into the company’s operation in the capital.
The move followed the Auckland council’s investigation into a whistleblower’s allegation that the firm put hundreds more e-scooters on Auckland streets beyond its operating limit of 1200 (or 1400 including seated models) and manipulated the software used by the council to keep tabs on e-scooter numbers.
The council said it will now refer the matter to the police for further investigation. The Singapore-based Beam disputes the allegations, saying the extra e-scooters were put in place to make up for those that were broken or missing.
Beam e-scooters were introduced to Whangārei in December 2021 in a deal with Whangārei District Council, which was asked if it was looking into the company’s operation here, given concerns raised in Auckland and Wellington.