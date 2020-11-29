Website of the Year

Whangārei doctor Daniel Owens explains medicine's mental health stigma

Sitting by Richard Harding's old home in Tamaterau, Dr Dan Owens reveals the mental health struggles clinicians go through and how it should be addressed. Photo / Tania Whyte

Every day at work, with the type of medicine practised by Whangārei doctor Daniel Owens, a life hangs in the balance.

Sometimes, among his colleagues, the stress is such that the life in balance is

