Northern Advocate

Shane Reti: Concerns Northland DHB will be merged with an Auckland DHB

4 minutes to read

Whangārei Hospital. Our district health board stands up for us and fights for Northland's best interests, says Dr Shane Reti. Photo / File

Shane Reti
By:

Northern Advocate columnist Dr Shane Reti is a Whangārei list MP and a medical doctor.

FROM PARLIAMENT

I have always strongly backed our district health board and continue to do so. Our DHB stands up for us and fights our corner with government.

I saw this up close when Pharmac kept secret

