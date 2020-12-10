Website of the Year

Northern Advocate

Whangārei District Council to decide possible Highway Housemovers prosecution in February

Highway Housemovers owner Mick Daly, in truck, is believed to have caused extensive damage to public property last week. Photo / File

By:

Multimedia reporter, Northern Advocate

There is to be no reckoning until February for the house-moving company that left a trail of damage along the Whangārei harbour coastline.

That will be three months after Highway Housemovers owner Mick Daly allegedly

