Paihia bank incident: Kidnapping-accused out of hospital, into jail

St John medics, firefighters and police carry the critically injured driver from Monday's crash in Moerewa to the Northland Rescue Helicopter. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A bedside court hearing has been held for the man accused of being involved in an incident at a Paihia bank shortly before he was critically injured in a high-speed crash.

Cayne Martin-Brown, 22, of Paihia, was charged with kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a pistol and dangerous driving.

His initial court appearance took place while he was still under police guard in Whangārei Hospital.

Martin-Brown and his 35-year-old partner, Billie-Joe Witehira, allegedly made a Paihia businessman withdraw money from an ATM at the Paihia ASB about 10.30am on November 30. Alert bank staff notified police using a silent alarm.

The alleged offenders left the scene in separate vehicles. Witehira was caught shortly afterwards when police vehicles boxed in her Audi next to the Countdown store on Paihia's Williams Rd.

Martin-Brown's Holden Commodore crashed into a tree outside the Affco freezing works in Moerewa about an hour later. He was not being chased by police at the time.

He suffered critical injuries when he was thrown from the vehicle and was airlifted to hospital.

The Northland Rescue Helicopter lifts off from the Affco freezing works grounds with the wrecked car in the foreground. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Witehira is jointly charged with Martin-Brown on the kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm offences. She faces one extra charge of discharging a firearm in a public place, which also occurred on November 30 in Paihia.

Witehira was refused bail when she appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday.

She is due back in court by audio-visual link from prison on December 14.

Martin-Brown is also in custody and is due to appear in court on December 22 by audio-visual link.

The head of the investigation, Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, said he could not comment further on the woman's charge of discharging a firearm because police were still investigating other offenders.

Police believed the kidnapping was an isolated incident and ''not an ongoing random attack''. Other business owners were safe, he said.

A health board spokeswoman said the 22-year-old male had been discharged from Whangārei Hospital.