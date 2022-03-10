Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Whangārei dirt bike rider dies after late-night crash in Raumanga

4 minutes to read
Okara ward councillor Carol Peters urges dirt bike riders to understand every ride needs to be respected and should only ride with proper training. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Okara ward councillor Carol Peters urges dirt bike riders to understand every ride needs to be respected and should only ride with proper training. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By
Avina Vidyadharan

Multimedia journalist

A 25-year-old dirt bike rider is dead after a crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Raumanga Valley Rd on Wednesday night.

Three ambulances attended the scene and paramedics treated and transported the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.