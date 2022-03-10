Okara ward councillor Carol Peters urges dirt bike riders to understand every ride needs to be respected and should only ride with proper training. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Okara ward councillor Carol Peters urges dirt bike riders to understand every ride needs to be respected and should only ride with proper training. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A 25-year-old dirt bike rider is dead after a crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Raumanga Valley Rd on Wednesday night.

Three ambulances attended the scene and paramedics treated and transported the man in critical condition to Whangārei Hospital, where he died a short time later.

A police spokesman said the crash occurred about 9.30pm. The road was closed and the Serious Crash Unit attended.

It is understood the rider was not wearing a helmet.

Okara ward councillor Carol Peters said Raumanga residents had been increasingly concerned about bikers "hooning" through intersections.

She urged people with motorbikes to understand that every ride needs to be respected and they should only ride with proper training.

"You are talking about an inexperienced driver coming onto the main road, which is not related to this fatal incident. It is not like driving a car, riders really need to be able to understand the specifications of the bike.

"Bikes are fun, but they are also dangerous."

Peters expressed her condolences to the family and said this was a young man whose life had been cut short.

"Probably a young man with lots of energy for life. Bikers have a bike because it is more exciting.

"His family and all the people that love him, his life's been cut off really early, which is very sad."

The councillor advised motorcycle riders to be mindful of the road conditions, "especially when you change from one surface to another".

Neighbourhood Support NZ Tai Tokerau community adviser Hannah White said there were some local conversations around the issue of dangerous driving, along with other concerns about road issues.

Raumanga comes under Whangārei area neighbourhood support and White said they were in the process of appointing a co-ordinator to do more of the hands-on work there.

"But in terms of actively starting any projects [to address dangerous driving], it is out of the scope of those who are volunteering."

The rider crashed at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Raumanga Valley Rd on Wednesday night. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland Road Policing Manager, Senior Sergeant Anne-Marie Fitchett, said the Serious Crash Unit was investigating the fatal crash, in which "a motorcyclist crashed into a vehicle" on SH1, in Raumanga.

"While an investigation is underway Police are limited in what we can say, however early indications are that the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and had no lights on their bike.

"Any death on our roads is a tragedy and our thoughts and sympathies are with the deceased's family at this difficult time."

Fitchett pressed on the importance of heeding to the "same safety messages" that could prevent a serious crash.

"Wear restraints, wear a helmet if you are riding a bike, keep your speed down, make sure you are not distracted, and ensure that if you are drinking or under the influence of any drugs plan accordingly so you are not driving."

She said on breaking down component parts of any serious crash or fatal, one of the aforementioned things inevitably had contributed in some way.

"They are the critical things that can prevent you from getting into an accident. That has been backed by the research.

"There are family members, witnesses, emergency services that have to deal with the actual scene and trauma.

"... friends, whānau, it absolutely has a ripple effect throughout the wider community, and it is tragic."

Fitchett urged drivers to take responsibility for making good decisions around operating vehicles.

"While the police are highly visible and we will be carrying out enforcement, we cannot be everywhere. Drivers have to be responsible for themselves. Family and friends also need to look after each other."