Premium Painting Solutions won its category, residential new interior over $25,000, while fellow Northlanders Bream Bay Painting won the residential rework interior – contemporary category.

Premium Painting Solutions was then named Residential Master Painter of the Year before taking the supreme title of Master Painter of the Year from 200 entries.

Bevan Goodhue says the national title was a great achievement for his small Whangārei-based team.

Goodhue said he is pretty proud of the supreme award, including feedback from the judges that the company’s entry was head-and-shoulders above the rest.

The entry was of a complex new-build in Maunu, painted in about 20 different colours and sheens, including two or three colours in each room, he said.

“It’s an architecturally designed home, which from the outside looks like a castle. Internally, it had high-vaulted ceilings and lots of curves – lots of interesting architecture that create a play of light – with a big enough pallet to carry the colours.”

Goodhue said the home came together harmoniously and was a great showcase of painting skill, with the colours all chosen by the client.

Bevan Goodhue says the new-build in Maunu was very complex.

“It would be at least a decade since I’ve had a client that has been so brave with colour.”

Goodhue has been operating in Whangārei for 13 years and first entered the Master Painter awards of excellence seven years ago, picking up category wins every year since 2018.

He is passionate about the job, which involves helping people beautify their homes.

“We get to transform spaces and there’s real skill involved in what we do, particularly in a repaint where an [existing] house could be in poor shape – we’re not only protecting it but enhancing and beautifying it.”

Other pluses to being a painter in Northland is getting to work in one of the most beautiful parts of the country and meeting nice people, he said.

“Our clients are all genuinely nice people – I can’t say I’ve ever had a troubled client,” Goodhue said.

