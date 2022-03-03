Armed police swarm Tikipunga after reports of gunman fleeing supermarket carpark

Police at the scene in Tikipunga where an alleged gunman has fled on foot. Video / Jayden Jameson

Police at the scene in Tikipunga where an alleged gunman has fled on foot. Video / Jayden Jameson

Armed police have been seen leaving a residential road in Tikipunga after reports of a gunman sparked a major callout in the suburb.

Police swarmed the carpark outside Countdown Tikipunga during an incident involving the alleged gunman where half a dozen cars were reportedly "smashed to pieces".

A police spokesperson did not comment on whether the man was armed but confirmed they were trying to pinpoint his whereabouts.

"The person is outstanding and our enquiries are ongoing to locate them," they said.

People near the supermarket at the time claimed a vehicle was rammed by a car before the driver fled on foot around 4pm.

They believed the man was armed but police are yet to address this query.

A witness described seeing a damaged red and black car in the middle of Paramount Pde. Police have closed the road's northbound lane.

The police Eagle helicopter from Auckland has been spotted in the sky above Tikipunga. Photo / NZME

A second damaged vehicle - a white Volkswagen - is located in the carpark in front of Countdown Tikipunga.

The witness said the front of the vehicle was "smashed". Police were currently interviewing the occupants.

A bystander told the Advocate they first heard skids and vehicles crashing.

"...then the gunshots followed. I looked out the window and saw a black truck with a man jumping in wearing a bulletproof vest and holding a gun then we were told to move away from the area."

They said police and ambulances were present on Paramount Pde and Manapouri St.

Nick from the Butcher Shoppe at Paramount Plaza said there were roughly half a dozen cars in the Countdown carpark "that have been smashed to pieces".

"He's driven past our shop out to the main road and crashed his car and done a runner on foot."

Nick said he didn't see a gun so was unable to say whether the man had been armed.

The police Eagle helicopter from Auckland has been sighted in the area in support of officers on the ground responding to the incident.

Members of the police's Armed Offenders Squad on Hawea Pl, near Manapouri St in Tikipunga. Photo / NZME

According to someone in the area, armed police are stationed at both ends of Manapouri St as the chopper circles overhead.