Seventeen students found themselves trapped in a cave as floodwaters surged. Among them was a beloved boy, Karnin Petera who was full of promise but never made it out.

Today, grief hung heavy in the air as all involved gathered at court, with the school forced to confront the unimaginable loss at the sentencing of the school’s Board of Trustees.

The tragedy unfolded on May 9, 2023, after Whangārei had been experiencing significant downpours for days leading into the excursion.

Whangārei Boys’ High had planned a series of field trips to Abbey Caves alongside education outdoor training coordinators.

Orange weather warning

Abbey Caves reserve is located within the area of Whareora, Whangārei and features three limestone caves with the first being over 300m long and is a regular site for Northland school excursions. Water flows through all caves and can get chest-deep in areas on days without rainfall.

Rainpour had been heavy for days with an orange weather warning issued on the day Year 11 student, also known as ‘Tino’, entered the caves with his classmates before being swept away in strong currents as water levels rose quickly.

The force of the water sucked him down and his foot became trapped between two rocks.

A search and rescue operation was launched where multiple students had to be rescued off nearby rocks. It would be another 10 hours until a team of plumbers with underwater cameras responded to the desperate search and helped locate Petera.

He was sadly deceased when teams located him.

Petera’s death rocked the community and questions were raised about who made the call to continue the school trip in such bad weather.

The school board was formally charged in May 2024 by Worksafe with two counts of exposing people to the risk of harm or death. It pleaded guilty in July.

The details of what occurred on that day have not previously been made public but at the sentencing at Whangārei District Court on Friday, Petera’s whānau, students and parents heard the tragic circumstances before, during and after Karnin’s death.

Judge Greg Davis had previously raised the idea of holding the sentencing at a marae however the courtroom was instead rearranged into an open space with tables moved out and chairs set up so all parties could face each other. A photo of Petera was front and centre of the room.

The members of Board of Trustees - whose names are suppressed - were seated in the jury box while family members and supporters of the Petera whānau along with students and their parents took up most of the court seating.

Karnin’s parents, Alicia Toki and Andre Petera had their victim impact statement read in court and recalled the days leading up to the event and the multiple concerns raised with the school about the weather that went ignored.

“It should be ok”

Toki said the night before the rain was exceptionally heavy and she thought the trip would be cancelled and was waiting for a cancellation from the school.

When no notification came and she dropped Karnin off in the morning, flooding was already beginning to appear in the CBD area and she became even more concerned.

Her last text to her son was telling him not to go into the cave if he didn’t want to.

“It should be ok,” Karnin texted his mum one last time.

She called the school three times within 30 minutes questioning whether the trip was being cancelled and was told everything was fine.

“I called back and when she picked up I could tell something wasn’t right. I said ‘I know it’s flooded in there because they’re trapped aren’t they?” Karnin’s mother asked desperately.

“The administrator told me Karen [the principal] told me not to tell anyone what was happening. I told her she was f*****.”

Messages began coming through that children were stuck in the caves and that it was all over the news.

“I was angry everyone knew but the school hadn’t communicated anything. I was so worried about Tino.”

When she arrived at the caves she was told the children were being loaded onto a bus and they could meet them back at the school.

“I asked if they had found all the boys but they didn’t answer. One officer said ‘yes’ and another said ‘I can’t tell you.”

“We haven’t been able to find your son”

Doing as instructed, Toki went back to the school where other parents were gathering. The principal made a beeline for her and said she needed to speak with her.

“I said ‘Whatever she had to say, she could say it now.’ She said ‘All the other kids have come back, except Karnin. We haven’t been able to find your son’.”

As Toki and Petera waited at Abbey Caves for news on their son, the grief was so overpowering his father was vomiting, collapsed and had to be taken to hospital.

Emergency workers eventually located Karnin but it was another hour before he was able to be brought out.

“As soon as Tino was brought up out of the caves, six moreporks started calling. It was a tohu (a sign). It was his spirit being released.”

The parents felt that following Karnin’s death, salt was added to the wound as people began finger pointing and no one took responsibility.

“One of the things that has amplified the death is our interaction with Whangārei Boys’ High School and feeling like they’re passing the buck to teachers involved instead of taking responsibility for its health and safety protocols.”

The parents also criticised the restorative justice process and said the principal had tried to dictate what went into the final report.

“This made us feel the principal was trying to put the blame on the teachers.

“We’re concerned that one of the reasons they didn’t cancel was because of the hassle involved with paperwork with postponing.”

The parents hoped workplaces would take climate change seriously and the extreme changes that can occur.

“If the safety of work relies on weather forecast, you need to factor in a much larger margin of error.”

The students on the trip have reportedly suffered significant emotional impacts and are expected to read their impact statements along with the teacher in charge of the students.

The sentencing continues this afternoon.

