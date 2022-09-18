Anton Rameka is a grand finalist in the ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year competition. Photo / Supplied

Butchers nationwide will 'meat' their match when Whangārei's Anton Rameka takes them on at the ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year grand final.

He carved his way into the competition's finale, to be held in Auckland on November 3, after winning the upper-North Island regional event earlier this month.

The 31-year-old New World Regent Whangārei apprentice, who has only been in the industry for just over a year, was "stoked" with the weekend's win.

He had only stepped off a plane from the US two days before the fierce competition in Auckland.

Rameka had been in California cheering on the Hellers Sharp Blacks at the World Butchers Challenge.

The Kiwis' bronze medal finish formed a huge part of the apprentice's inspiration to brand his name on the competitive butchery scene back home.

"Being there motivated me to do my best in the ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year competition," he said.

Even though Rameka didn't have much time to practice before the regional event, his "passion for butchery" helped him nab first place and a spot in the grand final.

The winner's trophy is now proudly displayed in the New World Regent meat cabinet, he said.

Competitors have two hours to break down and create products from a size 20 chicken, prime steer D-rump, whole lamb leg, and a full pork loin (belly off).

The judges award marks for safety, hygiene, speed and efficiency, yield and knife skill, display, the product produced; as well as cooking instructions and knowledge.

The grand final will see the addition of a mystery cut - which could be anything from rabbit to venison - plus a 30 minute exam and 10 minute interview.

Rameka is looking to hone his speed and creativity ahead of the pinnacle competition, which has led the winner to an all-expenses paid trip to represent New Zealand at the 2024 World Champion Butcher Apprentice Competition.

"This is my goal, and I hope one day to be the best in the world," he said.

Helping him get there are his outstanding qualities as a competitor - being clean and organised.

"Most butchers leave a mess, but I'm really organised, and the judges really loved that. That is a big thing in butchery. "

Rameka is no stranger to the grand final, having made it last year as the wild card entry.

"I don't want to mess this opportunity up as it's a stepping stone to the Hellers Sharp Blacks, which is my goal - to get in the team and represent New Zealand."

The grand final will be held in the Vodafone Events Centre in Auckland.