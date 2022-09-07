Kaitāia's Luka Young during the World Butchers' Challenge award ceremony in the USA. Photo / Supplied

Two Northlanders have brought home the bacon after placing third at the World Butchers' Challenge.

Luka Young from Kaitāia and Mangawhai's Dan Klink were among the six Hellers Sharp Blacks to travel to the United States to compete against 12 other countries.

During the three-and-a-half-hour showdown, teams had to turn a side of beef, a side of pork, a whole lamb, and five chickens into a themed display of value-added cuts.

They had to showcase their carving, boning and finishing skills, underpinned with their own creative and cultural flair.

Germany went home as the supreme winners, followed on the podium by Australia and then the Kiwis.

The competition was the first time Mangawhai butcher Dan Klink has competed internationally. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The bronze-coloured success was a "dream come true" for Young, who has already notched up the titles of national champion and world top three-ranked butcher.

The international competition was the 33-year-old's debut in the Hellers Sharp Blacks.

"It was a proud moment," Young said. "They called us out and everyone had tears in their eyes and were cheering. It was a beautiful moment."

The day had started with intense feelings of anticipation as they arrived at the Golden 1 Centre in Sacramento at 7am, waiting for the clock to tick down to the 11am kickoff.

"Getting there is a goal you've set yourself so to make it to that point it's emotional and you're feeling proud," Young said.

But the butterflies in the basket were quashed almost as soon as the buzzer went.

The team encountered a dicey moment in the competition when they fell 10 minutes behind their practiced pace needed to complete the challenge.

Upon that realisation, the team upped their communication and their cohesive dynamic kicked in.

"We started working in little groups to get everything done, we really came together," Young said.

"We were able to claw it back and finish with five minutes to go."

The Hellers Sharp Blacks accepting their award for third place. Photo / Supplied

Sharp Blacks captain Riki Kerekere described their third-place finish as a "massive achievement".

"I am really proud of how well the team performed on the day," he said.

The experience was something Young, a butcher at Kaitāia Pak'nSave, had dreamed about since embarking on competitive butchery in 2012.

"Now it's time to come back and continue to grow with the team we have," he said.

"Personally, I have apprentices at work that I'm keen to help develop and nurture so they're passionate about their future and they can accomplish similar goals or travel the world with the industry."

The Sharp Blacks squad:

Riki Kerekere (team captain, product developer) – Hellers, Auckland

Reuben Sharples (boning and trimming) – Aussie Butcher New Lynn, Auckland

Dan Klink (boning and trimming) - Mangawhai Meat Shop, Northland

Corey White (product developer) – A Lady Butcher, Auckland

Luka Young (product developer) – Pak'nSave Kaitaia, Northland

Cherise Redden (garnish and display) – Pak'nSave Glen Innes, Auckland

James Smith (garnish and display/non-travelling team member) – Franklin Country

Meats/The Tattooed Butcher, Auckland