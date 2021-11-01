Whangārei and Kaipara electricity consumers to get up to $248 from Northpower's $11.7M payout

Electricity supply company Northpower is giving back $11.7 million to its roughly 60,000 customers ahead of Christmas.

This is an increase of $1.5 million from last year.

"We are very pleased to offer this discount back to Northpower's consumer owners, as we know what a difference it makes to so many households," Northpower Chair Mark Trigg said.

Most residential and business electricity customers connected to Northpower's network will benefit from a discount of $248.40, including GST, in November or December.

The only exception to this will be those who have used between 1kWh and 2,000 kWh for the prior year, who will receive a discount of $63.25, including GST.

The discount will be shown as a credit on customers' November or December electricity bills - regardless of which power company they use - and will benefit over 60,000 current customer connections on the Northpower network.

The Northpower Pricing Discount is made possible with the support of the Northpower Electric Power Trust, which owns Northpower on behalf of consumer beneficiaries connected to the Northpower electricity network.

Northpower Trust Chair Erc Angelo has welcomed the discount because it flows back directly to electricity consumers in Kaipara and Whangārei.

"We know how much people appreciate a discount because we hear from our consumers when we see them in the community. Despite the challenges we have all faced this year, the Northpower business continues to operate strongly," Angelo said.

To qualify as eligible, consumers must have an active network connection as of November 1.

Full details of the eligibility criteria are available on Northpower's website, www.northpower.com/pricing/pricing-discount-faqs.

■ Since 1993, with this payment, Northpower and the Northpower Trust will have given back over $252 million to electricity consumers in Kaipara and Whangārei.

The Northpower Trust owns Northpower on behalf of consumers connected to Northpower's electricity network in Whangārei and Kaipara Districts.