Greenwood helped form Whangārei group Arts for Ukraine, which has held art exhibitions, auctions and other events to raise money for rebuilding.

But she said the book was always in the back of her mind, particularly as she has previously used drama to help children learn.

“I thought, ‘how do we tell this story of what’s happening for children so that it makes sense? How do we talk about the complexity of love for your land and wanting to defend it?’”

Mishka and the Bad Bears tells the story of a young mouse, Mishka, whose home and precious sunflowers are being destroyed by bears. All the small animals must work together to halt the bears’ destruction.

Greenwood said she hoped the book will demonstrate to young readers how they can make a difference through simple actions.

While she has written drama productions and academic papers before, this was her first foray into writing a children’s book.

Greenwood said she enjoyed writing it but admitted it took a lot longer than expected.

She then faced another hurdle when her illustrator had to pull out due to family reasons.

Greenwood ended up illustrating all 32 pages herself, the first time she has done anything like this.

She self-published the book, to ensure more funds from each book sale will go to Ukraine humanitarian aid.

The book was launched at Reyburn House in Whangārei on September 12, with the support of Arts for Ukraine.

The fundraising will specifically help restore education facilities for Ukrainian children whose schools have been bombed in the war.

A report published by Unicef in July this year found 70% of Ukraine children – 3.5 million youngsters – lack access to basic goods and services, including education materials, adequate food, clothing and heating at home.

The book is available in Northland at Reyburn House and Book Inn Kamo.

Greenwood said the book is also being translated into Ukrainian and Norwegian and is being sold in parts of Europe.

