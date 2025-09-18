Mishka and the Bad Bears tells the story of a young mouse, Mishka, whose home and precious sunflowers are being destroyed by bears. All the small animals must work together to halt the bears’ destruction.
The fundraising will specifically help restore education facilities for Ukrainian children whose schools have been bombed in the war.
A report published by Unicef in July this year found 70% of Ukraine children – 3.5 million youngsters – lack access to basic goods and services, including education materials, adequate food, clothing and heating at home.
Mishka and the Bad Bears was officially launched at Reyburn House in Whangārei on Friday, September 12, with the support of Arts for Ukraine.