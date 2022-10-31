The Arts for Ukraine group is organising fundraisers and raising ongoing awareness for the war in Ukraine. Photo / Michael Cunningham

An outpouring of artistic donations has flooded in to support a group of Northland artists who desperately want to help people in Ukraine.

Now the group, which is organising a Whangārei art auction and exhibition to raise funds for the war torn country, need a little extra help to display it.

A month-long exhibition at Creative Northland's Quest art gallery opens at 5pm on Tuesday and will give art lovers a chance to admire all pieces that are going up for auction.

The auction will be held on November 12 at the Discovery Settlers Hotel Whangārei at noon.

Co-organiser Janinka Greenwood said a "flood of beautiful paintings and sculptures" have been donated to the worthy cause.

"There are now more paintings than Creative Northland can hang," she said.

"We're asking the community, or local businesses, to hang a couple of the paintings in their window."

They also need screens, trestle tables and plinths to display the artworks at the gallery.

"Artists have been incredibly generous and the artwork is stunning," Greenwod said.

"It's so good they've given the donations and kindness to Ukraine; we just need help to display it somehow."

The group - called Arts for Ukraine - is determined to support humanitarian aid in the eastern European country and give ongoing care for those still under Russian occupation.

It has already raised more than $1000 which has been transferred to the United 24 bank account set up by the Ukrainian government.

All proceeds from the upcoming auction will also go to the account.

Contact Janinka Greenwood on 027 436 2052 if you can help.

More information is available on facebook.com/WhangareiArts4Ukraine.